The Union and LAFC draw in the CCL, US Open Cup and Premier League results

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals, where Philadelphia and LAFC drew 1-1 at Subaru Park in the opening leg. Daniel Gazdag converted a Union penalty in the 86th minute and LAFC’s Kellyn Acosta equalized a minute into stoppage time. The series concludes at BMO Field on May 2. In the other half of the bracket, Tigres took a 2-1 lead in their series with Leon on Wednesday, coming back to win at home.

Moving to the third round of the US Open Cup, FC Cincinnati beat Louisville City 1-0 at home on an 85th minute Arquimides Ordonez goal. Cincinnati goalkeeper Alec Kann made five saves in the shutout. Memphis 901 advanced past Atlanta United 2-1 in extra time at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Tyler Wolff put United up in the 3rd but Memphis equalized from a penalty six minutes into stoppage time and scored again in the 100th minute.

Columbus advanced with a 1-0 home win over Indy Eleven. Mohamed Farsi scored the Crew’s goal in the 83rd minute and evan Bush made three saves to keep the clean sheet. DC United beat Richmond 1-0 at home with Yamil Asad converting a 51st minute penalty and Alex Bono keeping the clean sheet.

Inter Miami advanced past Miami FC 5-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation and 2-2 in extra time. Trailing from the 2nd minute, Inter Miami’s Chanyder Bergelin equalized in the 89th to send the game to extra time. Miami FC retook the lead from a 116th minute own-goal with Inter’s Ryan Sailor equalizing in the 118th. Miami FC failed to convert in the fourth round of penalties with Inter Miami going five for five.

Houston beat Tampa 1-0 away with Brooklyn Raines scoring the Dynamo’s goal in the 43rd minute. Andrew Tarbell kept the clean sheet for Houston. The Chicago Fire advanced past Chicago House 3-0 at SeatGeeek Stadium. Kacper Przybylko put the Fire up in the 26th and Kendall Burks added goals in the 37th and 70th minutes. Fire goalkeeper Spencer Richy made two saves in the shutout.

Nashville advanced with a 1-0 home win over San Antonio FC on a 71st minute Ethan Zubak goal. Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco made five saves to keep the clean sheet. The Rapids beat Northern Colorado Hailstorm 3-1 at home. Jonathan Lewis put the Rapids up in the 5th with Northern Colorado equalizing in the 40th. Lewis scored again in the 55th and Max added a third Rapids goal in the 65th minute.

Real Salt Lake won 3-1 in extra time at Las Vegas Lights with the game ending 0-0 in regulation. Damir Kreilach put RSL up a minute into first-half of extra time stoppage time with Las Vegas equalizing in the 112th. Kreilach scored again in the 116th and Daniel Musobski scored a minute into second-half extra time stoppage time.

Seattle beat San Diego 5-4 in extra time at Starfire Sports Stadium with the game 3-3 in regulation. Fredy Montero put Seattle up in the 15th and Ethan Dobbelaere scored in the 26th. San Diego converted a 53rd minute penalty. Seattle made it 3-1 from a Paul Rothrock goal in the 55th. San Diego scored again in the 73rd and equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Reed Baker-Whiting returned Seattle’s lead in the 101st with San Diego equalizing in the 115th. Seattle’s Montero converted a penalty three minutes into the second-half of extra time stoppage time.

Portland beat Organe County 3-1 at home with the Timbers taking the lead from a 37th minute Marvin Loria goal. Tyler Clegg made it 2-0 Portland in the 48th but Orange County pulled a goal back in the 54th. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored for the Timbers two minutes into stoppage time.

In the Premier League, Christian Pulisic was on the bench for Chelsea’s 2-0 home loss to Brentford, falling behind to a 37th minute own goal. Brentford scored again in the 78th minute. “I just told the players it is not a sob story that everything is going against us, but I can’t talk about any application things about the squad,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “They are trying everything, they are really disappointed in the dressing room and the fans should have no doubt about that.”

Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal’s 4-1 loss at Manchester City. Arsenal fell behind in the 7th, with City adding goals in first-half stoppage time and the 54th. Rob Holding scored for Arsenal in the 86th, but Manchester City added a fourth goal five minutes into stoppage time.

“They were better in every department,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “They were more aggressive, they kept the ball better, they won every single duel. We had them in the corners and from there, in two passes, they were in front of our goal. We conceded from a set play and from a throw-in against us too easily. They deserved to win the game because they were better.”

A league down, Daryl Dike is injured, missing West Bromwich Albion’s 2-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday. West Brom fell behind in the 58th and Sheffield United doubled the lead in the 76th minute.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 77th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home win over Elche in La Liga. Joseph Aidoo scored Celta Vigo’s goal in the 90th minute. Konrad De La Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Olympiakos in their 2-1 loss at Aris in the Greek Super League playoff round. Trailing from goals in the 36th and 75th minutes, Cedric Bakambu converted an Olympiakos penalty in the 70th minute.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Strasbourg vs Lyon at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Osasuna vs Real Sociedad at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Tijuana at 9pm. ESPN Deportes has Juarez vs Club America at 11pm ET.

