USMNT vs Mexico, the Champions League, and the Championship

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT in action later tonight against Mexico (10pm ET – TBS) in the debut of the Continental Clasico. While the USMNT plays annual out of window friendlies in January, the last time they had a game in April was against Mexico in 2015. DeAndre Yedlin and Jordan Morris both started that game, with Morris scoring in the 2-0 win.

In a press conference on Tuesday, USMNT coach Anthony Hudson spoke about the two days of training prior to tonight’s game and what that means for tactical adjustments. “Although I think the players are experienced enough and have trained enough with us to know that we can still talk about things and do things and they can still execute it, but it’s difficult,” Hudson said. “Without having more real training days it’s tough to make too many changes.”

That’s the situation for both teams, with the expectation that we’ll see familiar tactical setups though the USMNT made alterations in March to its 4-3-3. “I’m sure on their side they’re not going to want to give too much away, or they’re going to change something before the semifinal, and that’s fine,” Hudson said of Mexico with the teams meeting in the Nations League on June 15.

Moving to the UEFA Champions League, Christian Pulisic was on the bench for Chelsea’s 2-0 home loss to Real Madrid, exiting at the quarterfinal stage 4-0 on aggregate. Real Madrid scored in the 58th and 80th minutes.

“I’m not one for praising performances too much when we’ve lost, but when you consider where we are and where we’ve been, there were some positives to take for sure,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “We had big energy, big organisation in the team, caused Real Madrid a lot of problems. The only thing that was missing from our game was a goal. Our game was exactly how I wanted it, and one goal or two goals in that 60 minutes changes the face of the tie. We didn’t do that and they’re so clinical, you saw the result.”

Sergino Dest is with the USMNT and wasn’t in the squad for AC Milan’s 1-1 draw at Napoli, advancing 2-1 on aggregate. Olivier Giroud scored for Milan in the 43rd with Napoli equalizing on the night three minutes into stoppage time.

“Having a 1-0 lead after the first-leg helped us in one direction and slowed us down in the other,” AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “We left them the ball too much. Many of our players had never played a match like this, so it’s okay. But everyone sacrificed, we were a team. We’re happy for our fans who have always supported us even when things didn’t go well. We’re proud of them.”

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 1-1 at home with Huddersfield Town in the Championship. Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for Huddersfield Town. Joe Gelhardt scored for Sunderland in the 35th and Josh Koroma equalized for Huddersfield Town in the 59th.

Auston Trusty wasn’t in the squad for Birmingham City’s 1-0 win at Millwall. Lukas Jutkiewicz scored in the 28th minute. Daryl Dike is injured, missing West Brom’s 2-0 win at Blackpool. Brandon Thomas-Asante scored in the 18th and Taylor Graham-Hickman doubled the lead in the 60th.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN: Sevilla vs Manchester United at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Aucas at 6pm and Libertad vs Alianza Lima at 10pm. beIN en Espanol has Atletico Nacional vs Melgar at 8pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Sebastian El-Saqqa – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com