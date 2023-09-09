Leagues Cup matchday 3 Sunday: Red Bulls win East 4, Vancouver advances from West 3

The soccer news starts with the Leagues Cup, where Atlas beat Toronto 1-0 at BMO Stadium to finish 1st in East 3 with Toronto finishing 3rd. Jordy Caicedo scored in the 2nd minute and Camilo Vargas kept the clean sheet with six saves.

The Red Bulls beat Atletico San Luis 2-1 at home to finish top of East 4 with San Luis in 3rd. Dante Vanzeir put New York up in the 56th and San Luis’s John Murillo equalized in the 69th. Vanzier scored again two minutes into stoppage time.

Queretaro shutout Tijuana 1-0 at Subaru Park to finish 2nd in East 1 with Queretaro 3rd. Emanuel Gularte scored a minute into first-half stoppage time and Fernando Tapia made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

Vancouver beat the Galaxy 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park to finish 2nd in West 3 with LA 3rd. Ricard Puig scored for the Galaxy in the 16th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 81st. Brian White scored for the Whitecaps a minute into stoppage time.

Monterrey came back to beat Seattle 4-2 at Lumen Field, finishing 1st in West 2 with the Sounders 3rd. Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle in the 2nd and Jordan Morris doubled the lead in the 6th. Monterrey’s German Berterame pulled a goal back in the 31st and equalized two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Jordi Cortizo put Monterrey up for good in the 48th and Berterame converted a penalty in the 63rd. Seattle finished a man down with a red card to Yeimar Gomez in the 86th minute.

Tigres shutout San Jose 1-0 at PayPal Park to finish 1st in West 1 with San Jose finishing 3rd. Fernando Gorriaran scored in the 19th minute and Nahuel Guzman kept the clean sheet with four saves.

“At the end of a game we needed to push, we needed goals,” Earthquakes coach Liuchi Gonzalez said. “We did get on the ball, we got wide overloads, balls in the box. I thought it was an interesting dynamic. Unfortunately, we didn’t score but I thought it was dangerous. We want to focus on our collective not just our individual and I’m proud of our collective effort tonight.”

Moving to the USMNT players abroad roundup, Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat RWDM 4-0 on the road in Belgium’s Pro League. Alieu Fadera put Genk up in the 31st, Bryan Heyman converted a 38th minute penalty, and Daniel Munoz made it 3-0 in the 45th. Carlos Cuesta added a goal in the 71st minute. Sam Vines subbed on in the 80th minute of Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 home win over Cercle Brugge, with a first-half stoppage time own-goal the difference.

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 1-1 home draw with Mechelen. Falling behind in the 38th, Club Brugge’s Igor Thiago equalized from the penalty spot in the 65th. Club Brugge played a man down from the 77th with a red card to Maxim De Cuyper. On Monday, Bryan Reynolds moved to Westerlo on a permanent transfer from AS Roma. Westerlo drew their season opener 2-2 at Eupen.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green’s Furth opened the season with a 5-0 home win over Paderborn. Playing a man up from the 8th minute, Branimir Hrgota opened the scoring in the 35th, Tim Lemperle doubled the lead in the 43rd, and Hrgota scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Armindo Sieb made it 4-0 Furth in the 65th and Damian Michalski finished off the goals in the 77th minute.

Terrence Boyd wasn’t in the squad for Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 home loss to FC St Pauli. Trailing from the 51st, Ragnar Ache equalized for Kaiserslautern in the 66th. St Pauli converted a 75th minute penalty.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 69th minute of Internacional’s 2-1 home loss to Cuiaba in Brazil’s Serie A. Fabricio Bustos scored for Internacional in the 16th with Cuiaba equalizing in the 44th. Internacional went a man down in the 66th with a red card to Gabriel Mercado and Cuiaba scored again in the 88th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

World Cup on FOX: Portugal vs USA at 3am and China vs England at 7am. FS1 has Vietnam vs the Netherlands at 3am and Haiti vs Denmark at 7am. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Deportivo Municipal vs ADT at 4pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Argentinos Juniors vs Fluminense at 6pm and River Plate vs International at 8pm. ESPN has the AC Milan vs Barcelona friendly at 11pm ET.

Photo by Bob Drebin – ISIPhotos.com