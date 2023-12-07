The United States advanced to the semifinal round of the 2023 Gold Cup and will play Panama on July 12 in San Diego. The USMNT took the lead in the 88th minute from a Brandon Vazquez goal, but Canada’s Steven Vitoria equalized from the penalty spot three minutes into stoppage time. Canada took the lead in extra time from a 109th minute Jacob Shaffelburg goal. An own-goal leveled the score in the 114th minute. Moving to penalties, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner made back-to-back saves with the USMNT converting in the second, third, and fourth rounds.

“I thought you watched two really good teams just kind of battle it out,” USMNT coach BJ Callaghan told FS1. “The first-half was a little bit slow and got off to an awkward start. We weren’t able to get really any rhythm into the game. The second-half I was really proud of the group. They were able to push and push. We had a moment of adversity but we talk about learning how to make responses to it. And I was super proud of these guys and how they responded, and the contributions that we got off the bench is again tremendous.”

Panama advanced to the semifinals on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Qatar at AT&T Stadium. Edgar Barcenas put Panama up in the 19th with Ismael Diaz adding goals in the 56th, 63rd, and 65th minutes. Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera made one save to keep the clean sheet. In Saturday’s other semifinal, Mexico beat Costa Rica 2-0, opening the scoring on a 52nd minute Orbelin Pineda penalty. Erick Sanchez scoring in the 87th and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made one save for the shutout. Mexico advances to play Jamaica who shutout Guatemala 1-0 on Sunday on a 51st minute Amari’i Bell goal. Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake kept the clean sheet with six saves.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Canada

Date: July 9, 2023

Competition: 2023 Gold Cup – Quarterfinal

Venue: TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 24,979

Kickoff: 8:06pm ET

Weather: 78 degrees, few clouds

Scoring Summary: 1 2 ET1 ET2 FT PKs

USA 0 1 0 1 2 3

CAN 0 1 0 1 2 2

USA – Brandon Vazquez (DeJuan Jones) 88th minute

CAN – Steven Vitoria (penalty) 90+3

CAN – Jacob Shaffelburg 109

USA – Scott Kennedy (Own Goal) 114

Tiebreaker:

CAN – Steven Vitoria (saved), Liam Fraser (saved), Kamal Miller (goal), Jacen Russel-Rowe (goal), Charles-Andréas Brym (missed)

USA – Brandon Vazquez (missed), Cade Cowell (goal), Gianluca Busio (goal), Jesús Ferreira (goal)

USA wins penalty shootout 3-2

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner (capt.); 5-Bryan Reynolds (10-Cristian Roldan, 113), 12-Miles Robinson (4-Matt Miazga, 73), 20-Jalen Neal (3-Aaron Long, 91), (15-DeJuan Jones; 6-Gianluca Busio, 8-James Sands, 14-Djordje Mihailovic (19-Brandon Vazquez, 73); 22-Julian Gressel (13-Jordan Morris, 91), 9-Jesús Ferreira, 17-Alex Zendejas (11-Cade Cowell, 63)

Substitutes not used: 18-Sean Johnson, 23-Gaga Slonina, 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 21-John Tolkin, 24-Jackson Yueill

Head coach: BJ Callaghan

CAN: 1-Dayne St. Clair; 4-Kamal Miller, 5-Steven Vitoria, 9-Lucas Cavallini (17-Jacen Russell-Rowe, 72), 10-Junior Hoilett (capt.) (13-Jacob Shaffelburg, 86), 11-Liam Millar (19-Charles-Andreas Brym, 86), 14-Moise Bombito (3-Liam Fraser, 60), 15-Zac McGraw (23-Scott Kennedy, 91), 20-Ali Ahmed (8-David Wotherspoon, 73), 21-Jonathan Osorio, 22-Richie Laryea

Substitutes not used: 16-Tom McGill, 2-Zachary Brault-Guillard, 6-Dominick Zator, 7-Jayden Nelson, 12-Victor Loturi

Head coach: John Herdman

Stats Summary: USA / CAN

Shots: 21 / 8

Shots on Goal: 8 / 2

Saves: 0 / 7

Corner Kicks: 13 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 18

Offside: 2 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

CAN – Lucas Cavallini (Caution) 42nd minute

CAN – Zac McGraw (Caution) 56

CAN – Kamal Miller (Caution) 57

USA – Cade Cowell (Caution) 96

Officials:

Referee: Marco Ortiz (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Christian Espinosa (MEX) (Replaced by Caleb Wales (TRI))

Assistant Referee 2: Jorge Sanchez (MEX)

Fourth Official: Oshane Nation (JAM)

VAR: Enrique Santander (MEX)

Assistant VAR: Ricardo Montero (CRC)

Photo by Concacaf.com