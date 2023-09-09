KRC Genk drops to the Europa Conference League, AZ and Club Brugge advance

Friday’s soccer news starts in the second-legs of Europa League 3rd round qualifying. Mark McKenzie subbed out in stoppage time of KRC Genk’s 1-1 home draw with Olympiacos to exit the Europa League 2-1 on aggregate. Joseph Paintsil put Genk up from the penalty spot in the 30th. Painstil saw red in the 65th minute. Olympiakos equalized on the night five minutes into stoppage time and went a man down ten minutes into stoppage time. KRC Genk drops to the Europa Conference League play-off round main path where they play Adana Demirspor on August 24 and 31st.

Moving to the main path of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second-legs, Kenny Saief subbed out in the 79th minute of Neftchi’s 2-1 loss at Besiktas, exiting 5-2 on aggregate. Emin Makhmudov put Neftchi up on the night in the 36th but Besiktas scored in the 57th and 71st minutes.

Djordje Mihailovic’s AZ shutout SCO 2-0 at home to advance 3-0 to the play-off round. Ruben Van Bommel opened the scoring in the 40th and Mayckel Lahdo doubled the lead in the 78th. Sam Rogers was on the bench for Rosenborg’s 3-1 loss at Hearts, exiting 4-3 on aggregate. Isak Thorvaldsson scored for Rosenborg in the 5th. Hearts equalized on the night in the 13th, equalized on aggregate in the 50th, and scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 5-1 win at KAA, advancing to the play-off round 10-2 on aggregate. Dedryck Boyata opened the scoring for Club Brugge in the 7th with Michael Skoras doubling the lead in first-half stoppage time and Roman Yaremchuk making it 3-0 in the 57th. KAA pulled a goal back in the 59th, but Yaremchuk added Club Brugge goals in the 66th and 75th. KAA played a man down from a red card two minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent subbed on in the 69th minute of Norwich City’s 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers in the League Cup. Jonathan Rowe scored Norwich’s goal nine minutes into stoppage time. Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for QPR.

“I’m happy that the players have confirmed what they showed in pre-season,” Norwich City manager David Wagner said. “We’ve had three competitive games now, and nearly everyone has had at least one start. The players have shown that we have a competitive squad. They’ve shown that we can rely on everyone, but we’ve still got work to do.”

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the World Cup 3rd-place game on FOX: Sweden vs Australia at 4am.

Premiership on CBS Sports: Rangers vs Greenock Morton at 7:30am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Angers vs Auxerre at 9am. Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Bournemouth at 10am. NBC has Spurs vs Manchester United at 12:30pm.Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lyon vs Montpellier at 11am and Toulouse vs PSG at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Almeria vs Real Madrid at 1:30pm and Osasuna vs Athletic at 3:30pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Frosinone vs Napoli at 12:30pm and Inter Milan vs Monza at 2:45pm. Bundesliga on ABC: Borussia Dortmund vs Cologne at 12:30pm. Pro League on Fox Deportes: Al Ittihad vs Al Ta’ee at 2pm.

Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Antigua GFC vs Zacapa Tellioz at 8pm. USL Championship on ESPN2: Detroit City vs Las Vegas Lights at 7:30pm and San Diego Loyal vs New Mexico United at 9:30pm.

Sunday has the World Cup final on FOX: Spain vs England at 6am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lille vs Nantes at 7am, Lorient vs Nice at 9am, Monaco vs Strasbourg at 11am, and Lens vs Rennes at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Everton at 9am and West Ham vs Chelsea at 11:30am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Getafe at 1pm, Barcelona vs Cadiz at 1:30pm, and Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid at 3:30pm.

Liga MX on UniMas: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna at 7pm. TUDN has Queretaro vs Pachuca at 9pm. MLS on FS1: Columbus vs Cincinnati at 7:30pm and Se Louis City vs Austin at 9:30pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla at 1pm and Granada vs Rayo Vallecano at 3:30pm. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com