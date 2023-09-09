Leagues Cup, UEFA Champions League qualifying, and England’s League Cup

Toluca and Minnesota drew 2-2 at Allianz Field with United advancing 4-2 on penalties. United took the lead from a Joseph Rosales goal in the 13th minute with Bongokuhle Hlongwane scoring in the 32nd. Toluca’s Valber Huerta pulled a goal back in the 66th. Minnesota’s Hassani Dotson saw red in the 73rd and Tiago Volpi converted the Toluca penalty in the 75th minute. Toluca failed to convert in the 2nd and 4th rounds of penalties with United going four for four.

Philadelphia and the Red Bulls drew 1-1 at Subaru Park with Philadelphia advancing 4-3. New York took the lead from a 4th minute Elias Manoel goal with Philadelphia’s Nathan Harriel equalizing in the 68th. The Red Bulls failed to convert in the 1st and 3rd rounds with Philadelphia failing to convert in round three. Club America failed to convert in rounds two and seven of penalties while Nashville failed to convert in round 1.

Club America and Nashville drew 2- at GEODIS Park with Nashville advancing 6-5 on penalties. Walker Zimmerman opened the scoring for Nashville in the 61st and Club America’s Diego Valdes equalized in the 78th. America took the lead from a Julian Quinones penalty four minutes into stoppage time and Sam Surridge equalized in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Alejandro Zendejas played the full 90 for Club America.

LAFC shutout Real Salt Lake 4-0 at home with Denis Bouanga scoring in the 52nd and 56th minutes. Nathan Ordaz made it 3-0 LA in the 62nd and Filip Krastev scored in the 84th. LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy kept the clean sheet with RSL finishing without a shot on goal.

Monterrey shutout Tigres 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium on a Sergio Canales penalty seven minutes into stoppage time. Tigres’s Javier Aquino saw red nine minutes into stoppage time. Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada kept the clean sheet with two saves.

Moving to the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifying, Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 84th minute of PSV’s 4-1 home first-leg win over Sturm Graz. Isaac Babadi put PSV up in the 4th minute with Luuk de Jong adding goals in the 22nd and 32nd minutes. Sturm Graz pulled a goal back in the 40th. PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare finished off the goals in the 73rd minute.

In the first round of England’s Leagues Cup, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 78th minute of Preston North End’s 2-2 home draw with Salford City, losing 4-2 on penalties. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 5th and 38th, Preston’s Ben Woodburn scored in the 44th and Holmes equalized in the 50th. Preston failed to convert in the 1st and 4th rounds of penalties with Salford City going four for four.

Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Sunderland’s 1-1 home draw with Crewe Alexandria, losing 5-3 on penalties. Crewe took the lead in first-half stoppage time with Sunderland’s Chris Rigg equalizing in the 64th minute. Sunderland failed to convert in the 3rd round of penalties with Crewe going five for five. Daryl Dike is injured, missing West Bromwich Albion’s 2-1 loss at Stoke City. An own-goal put Stoke up in the 27th with West Brom’s Brandon Thomas-Asante equalizing in the 64th. Stoke’s Andre Vidigal scored in the 65th minute.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

World Cup on FOX: Spain vs Netherlands at 9pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Sao PAulo vs San Lorenzo at 6pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Atletico Nacional at 8pm. Central American Cup on FS2: Diriangen vs Comunicaciones at 10pm ET.

Photo by Jeremy Olson – ISIPhotos.com