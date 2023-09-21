Champions League, Championship, and MLS round 33

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Champions League, where Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV lost 4-0 at Arsenal in group B. Tillman subbed on in the 66th and Pepi followed in the 90th. Arsenal scored in the 8th, 20th, 38th, and 70th minutes. Tillman saw yellow in the 80th.

Moving to the Championship, Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City drew 2-2 at Huddersfield Town after falling behind in the 31st minute. Stoke City’s Daniel Johnson equalized in the 33rd and Ben Wilmot scored in the 62nd. Huddersfield equalized in the 68th. Daryl Dike wasn’t in the squad for West Bromwich Albion’s 2-2 draw at Watford. Trailing from the 3rd, West Brom’s John Swift equalized in the 14th and Jed Wallace scored in the 17th. Watford equalized in the 23rd minute. Josh Sargent wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City’s 2-0 home loss to Leicester City to a 45th minute penalty and 87th minute goal.

In MLS, matchday 33 started with Montreal drawing 1-1 with Cincinnati at home. Kwadwo Opoku put Montreal up in the 53rd and Luciano Acosta equalized from the penalty spot seven minutes into stoppage time.

“You have to play a match to the very end,” Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. “We’ve got another game in two days’ time. But I’m very happy with the team’s performance. We played against a team with a lot of quality. Cincinnati was very organized defensively. The players who came on in the second half got the job done. But there are still five games to go. We’re still in eighth place. It’s up to us to preserve that position now.”

Charlotte and Philadelphia drew 2-2 at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte took a 2-0 lead with goals from Justin Meram in the 55th and Karol Swiderski in the 61st. The Union’s Quinn Sullivan pulled a goal back in the 70th and Daniel Gazdag equalized from the penalty spot seven minutes into stoppage time.

The Crew shutout Chicago 3-0 at home, with Cucho Hernandez converting an 8th minute penalty, scoring in the 16th, and converting a penalty in the 23rd minute. Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri saw red in the 67th. Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made one save to keep the clean sheet.

DC and Atlanta drew 1-1 at Audi Field. Atlanta took the lead from a Saba Lobjanidze goal in the 14th and DC’s Gabriel Pirani equalized in the 80th minute.

Inter Miami shutout Toronto 4-0 at home, taking the lead from a Facundo Farias goal three minutes into stoppage time. Robert Taylor doubled the lead in the 54th, Benjamin Cremaschi made it 3-0 in the 73rd, and Taylor finished off the scoring in the 87th minute. Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender kept the clean sheet with two saves.

NYCFC beat Orlando City 2-0 at Citi Field, going up from a Monsef Bakrar goal in the 37th. Talles Magno scored in the 68th and New York goalkeeper Matthew Freese made two saves for the shutout.

“Great feeling, we needed that one,” NYCFC midfielder Richy Ledezma said. “You see the table now and we’re back in it so we’re ready for Toronto FC. We have to go out and win again to make our hopes go higher. We’ll be ready for that.”

The Red Bulls and Austin drew 1-1 at Red Bull Arena with an own-goal putting New York up in the 7th. Austin’s Sebastian Driussi equalized in the 44th minute.

Houston beat Vancouver 4-1 at home with Hector Herrera scoring in the 13th and Griffin Dorsey doubling the lead in the 44th. Ivan Franco added to the Dynamo lead in the 73rd and Ibrahim Aliyu made it 4-0 in the 84th. Vancouver got on the board from a 90th minute own-goal.

“It was a big three points,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “We’re disappointed in the last game, when we didn’t maximize the points, and we gave that win away against St Louis. So, it made these three points even more vital. There was some real tension about getting these points. I’m proud of the guys.”

Nashville won 3-0 at Sporting Kansas City, taking the lead from a 29th minute Fafa Picault goal. Hany Mukhtar doubled the Nashville lead in the 66th and Jack Maher finished off the scoring in the 76th minute. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis kept the clean sheet with two saves.

St Louis and LAFC drew 0-0 at CityPark, where St Louis put four shots on goal to LAFC’s two.

Seattle beat Colorado 2-1 on the road, taking the lead from a 34th minute Leo Chu goal. Albert Rusnak doubled the lead in the 56th with Colorado’s Cole Bassett pulling a goal back in the 80th minute.

FC Dallas won 3-1 at Real Salt Lake after falling behind to a 43rd minute Cristian Arango goal. Paul Arriola equalized for Dallas in the 56th, Jesus Ferreira converted a 62nd minute penalty, and Ferreira scored again in the 71st.

“Yeah, we needed to get the three points,” Arriola said. “I think we are looking well despite having a tough season dealing with injuries. We have to win as many games as possible to get into the playoffs.”

The Galaxy beat Minnesota 4-3 at home, with Billy Sharp opening the scoring in the 16th minute. Teemu Pukki equalized in the 19th and Bongokuhle Hlongwane added goals in the 41st and five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Sharp scored again in the 63rd and equalized in the 71st. Minnesota went a man down in the 74th with a red card to Ethan Bristow. The Galaxy’s Diego Fagundez scored in the 82nd minute.

Portland beat San Jose 2-1 at Providence Park. Cristhian Parades scored for the Timbers three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Evander doubled the lead in the 58th. San Jose’s Matthew Hoppe pulled a goal back in the 60th minute.

Moving to Liga MX, Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 67th minute of Club America’s 2-1 win at Queretaro. Trailing from the 11th minute, Club America’s Diego Valdes equalized in the 52nd and Igor Luchnovsky scored in the 78th.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Nice at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Alaves vs Athletic at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Arouca at 3:!5pm. Liga MX on TUDN: San Lusi vs Mazatlan at 9pm and Puebla vs UNAM Pumas at 11pm. Fox Deportes has Juarez vs Atlas at 9pm ET.

Photo by LAFC