Loss for LASK in the Europa League, goal for McKenzie in the Europa Conference League

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League group stage, where George Bello subbed on in the 88th minute of LASK’s 3-1 home loss to Liverpool in group E. Florian Flecker put LASK up in the 14th but Liverpool equalized from a 56th minute penalty and added goals in the 63rd and 88th.

“My team were very brave, very aggressive,” LASK coach Thomas Sageder said. “We went 1-0 up and even had a great chance to go 2-0 ahead, so it felt like we ‘only’ led by one at half-time. After that, you could see that Liverpool are a top team, they simply found the space. Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold on to the result but we gave it our all for 90 minutes.”

In group F, Eric Palmer-Brown was on the bench for Panathinaikos’s 2-0 home win over Villarreal. Fotis Ioannidis opened the scoring in the 38th and Andraz Sporar doubled the lead in the 78th minute.

Moving to the Europa Conference League, Paxten Aaronson subbed out at halftime and Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 2-1 home win over Aberdeen in group G. Omar Marmoush converted an Eintracht penalty in the 11th minute and Aberdeen equalized in the 22nd. Eintracht’s Robin Koch scored in the 61st. Aaronson saw yellow in the 25th minute.

“It was a very solid team performance,” Koch said. “The opponents sat very deep. We wanted to attack with pace and get behind their backline. When we succeeded in that, you saw that we got chances. I’m very happy that we won the match.”

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 2-2 at home with Fiorentina in group F. Down a goal from the 7th, Genk’s Andi Zeqiri equalized in the 12th. Fiorentina retook the lead in the 23rd but McKenzie equalized for Genk in the 85th.

“I’m happy I gave the team the point with my goal but it was a team effort,” McKenzie said. “I’m really happy with how we performed today. We really went the extra mile for each other and that’s how we stood our ground against a team like Fiorentina. It’s a good boost for the coming games and our European campaign.”

Djordje Mihailovic was on the bench for AZ’s 4-3 loss at Zrinjski in group E. Myron van Brederode scored for AZ in the 10th, Sven Mijnans doubled the lead in the 32nd, and Dani de Wit made it 3-0 in the 44th. Zrinjski scored in the 48th, 68th, 71st, and 81st minutes. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 1-1 home draw with Besiktas in group D. Hans Vanaken scored for Club Brugge in the 77th and Besiktas equalized in the 88th minute.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Mallorca at 8am, Osasuna vs Sevilla at 10:15am, Barcelona vs Celta Vigo at 12:30pm, and Almeria vs Valencia at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest at 10am. Brentford vs Everton is on NBC. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nantes vs Lorient at 11am and Brest vs Lyon at 3pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Basaksehir vs Galatasaray at 1pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Universidad Catolica vs Gualaceo at 2pm, Emelec vs Mushuc Runa at 4:30pm, and Tecnico Universitario vs Independiente del Valle at 7pm. Liga MX on Univision: Leon vs Tijuana at 9pm and Tigres vs Monterrey at 11pm. Telemundo has Chivas vs Pachuca at 9pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Metz vs Strasbourg at 7am, Lens vs Toulouse at 9am, Montpellier vs Rennes at 11am, and PSG vs Marseille at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Sociedad vs Getafe at 8am, Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal at 10:15am, Real Betis vs Cadiz at 12:30pm, and Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Brighton vs Bournemouth at 9am and Sheffield United vs Newcastle United at 11:30am. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Parma vs Sampdoria at 10:15am. Serie A on CBS Sports: Bologna vs Napoli at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Portimonense vs Benfica at 1pm and Braga vs Boavista at 3:30pm.

MLS on FS1: Orlando City vs Inter Miami at 7:30pm and Austin vs LA Galaxy at 9:30pm. Liga MX on UniMas: Cruz Azul vs Queretaro at 6pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Santos Laguna vs Necaxa at 10pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Deportivo Cuenca vs Barcelona at 8pm.

Monday has the Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Rio Ave at 3:15pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com