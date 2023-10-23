23 players called into October 2023 USMNT camp

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter named a 23-player roster to face Germany on October 14 at Rentschler Field and Ghana on October 17 at Geodis Park in international friendlies. USMNT camp opens on October 8.

“In line with our long-term strategic approach towards 2026, we have a great opportunity to play against two world-class opponents and continue to progress our group of players,” Berhalter said in a press statement. “We are focused on selecting strong rosters and maintaining continuity as much as possible, and this is another important building block.”

October 2023 USMNT Roster

GK: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 33/0)

DEF: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 12/0), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28/2), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 52/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 12/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 26/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

MID: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 17/0), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 46/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 29/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20/4), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED;64/0)

FOR: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 34/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 4/2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 1/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 18/9), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 62/26), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 33/5)

