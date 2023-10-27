Europa League loss for LASK, Conference League win for Eintracht

It’s the Europa League and Europa League Conference roundup in Friday’s soccer news, starting with LASK in the Europa League. George Bello subbed out at halftime for LASK’s 2-1 loss at Union St Gilloise in group E. Moses Usor put LASK up in the 24th with Union St Gilloise converting an 84th minute penalty and scoring four minutes into stoppage time. Bello saw yellow in the 28th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos, losing 2-1 at home to Rennes in group F. Rennes scored in the 7th and 49th minutes with Fotis Ioannidis converting a 61st minute penalty for Panathinaikos.

In the Europa Conference League, Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 56th and Timmy Chandler followed in the 79th for Eintracht’s 6-0 home win over HJK in group G. Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe converted a 12th minute penalty, Robin Koch doubled the lead in the 27th, and Omar Marmoush scored in the 30th. Tuta made it 4-0 Eintracht three minutes into stoppage time, Ellyes Skhiri scored in the 55th, and Chandler assisted on Ebimbe’s goal in the 89th.

“The game turned out exactly as we envisaged it,” Eintracht coach Dino Toppmoller said. “We wanted to land a convincing win and also impress with the way we played. This gives us a lift. It was extremely important that we were completely focused. Overall, it was a great night for everyone involved. It was also great for Timmy that he was rewarded for the hard work he always puts in. It hasn’t always been easy for him, but regardless of that he’s an important player.”

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 0-0 at home with Ferencvaros in group F. Genk’s Rolu Arokodare saw red three minutes into stoppage time. Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 87th minute of AZ’s 4-1 home loss to Aston Villa. Trailing 4-0 from goals in the 13th, 23rd, 51st, and 56th, AZ’s Ibrahim Sadiq scored in the 65th minute.

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 3-1 win at Lugano in group D. Eder Alvarez Balanta put Club Brugge up in the 15th and Andreas Skov Olsen doubled the lead in the 50th. Lugano pulled a goal back in the 74th but Hans Vanaken finished off the Club Brugge scoring in the 87th.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has Premier League on USA: Chelsea vs Brentford at 7:30am and Arsenal vs Sheffield United at 10am. NBC has Wolverhampton vs Newcastle at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Almeria vs Las Palmas at 8am, Barcelona vs Real Madrid at 10:15am, Mallorca vs Getafe at 12:30pm, and Cadiz vs Sevilla at 3pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Bordeaux vs Rodez at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Reims vs Lorient at 11am. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Feiha vs Al Nassr at 11am. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Rizespor vs Galatasaray at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Casa Pia at 1pm.

Canada Women vs Brazil friendly on Fox Soccer Plus at 2:30pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Fortaleza vs LDU Quito at 4pm. Liga MX on Univision: Cruz Azul vs Leon at 8pm, Pachuca vs Puebla at 9pm, and Monterrey vs Club America at 11pm. Telemundo has Chivas vs Tigres at 9pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Emelec vs Universidad Catolica at 8pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Brest vs PSG at 8am, Lille vs Monaco at 10am, Rennes vs Strasbourg at 12pm, and Marseille vs Lyon at 3:45pm. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Everton at 9am. Bundesliga on ESPN2: Eintracht vs Borussia Dortmund at 10:30am. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Venezia vs Pisa at 11:15pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vizela vs Porto at 4:30pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Delfin vs Cumbaya at 2pm and Orense vs Barcelona at 7pm. The USWNT vs Colombia friendly is on TNT at 5:30pm. MLS on FS1: Cincinnati vs the Red Bulls at 6pm and St Louis vs Sporting Kansas City at 8pm. Liga MX on FS2: Santos Laguna vs Juarez at 9pm. TUDN has Tijuana vs Atlas at 11pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Besiktas vs Gaziantepspor at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Granada vs Villarreal at 4pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Boavista vs Sporting at 4:15pm.

MLS on FS1: Orlando City vs Nashville at 7pm and Seattle vs FC Dallas at 9pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: El Nacional vs Guayaquil City at 8pm. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com