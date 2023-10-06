LASK loses at Toulouse in Europa League, win for KRC Genk in the Europa Conference

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League, where George Bello subbed out in the 88th minute of LASK’s 1-0 loss at Toulouse in group E. Toulouse scored in the 31st minute. Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos’s 0-0 draw at Maccabi Haifa in group F.

Moving to the Europa Conference League, Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 2-0 at Cukaricki. Bryan Heynen opened the scoring for Genk in the 10th and Joseph Paintsil converted a 20th minute penalty. Paxten Aaronson and Timmy Chandler were on the bench for Eintracht’s 2-1 loss at PAOK in group G. Trailing from the 28th, Eintracht’s Omar Marmoush equalized in the 68th. PAOK scored again two minutes into stoppage time.

“We put in a very good away performance and it’s a very undeserved defeat,” Eintracht coach Dino Toppmoller said. “It felt like we had the game firmly in our grip for 90 minutes and hardly gave them any chances. There was a lot more activity in attack than in recent games and we finished with 18 attempts on goal. We got a lot of players into dangerous areas but we need to capitalize on that more, and then we’ll win.”

Djordje Mihailovic was on the bench for AZ in their 1-0 home win over Legia Warsaw in group E. AZ’s Vangelis Pavlidis scored in the 52nd and Mayckel Lahdo saw red in the 65th. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt in group D. Hans Vanaken scored Club Brugge’s goal in the 20th minute.

It’s time for the MLS week 37 quick preview now that we know of at least a few teams claiming playoff spots in the Western Conference. That would be the top six, with Portland in 7th-place, two points behind Houston. San Jose is a point behind Portland in 8th and Dallas has the last playoff spot in 9th a point behind the Earthquakes. If that sounds surprisingly linear for a league with an unbalanced schedule, Portland and San Jose have played their 32nd game of the season while Dallas is at 31.

Given that information, it should be no surprise that we’re focusing on FC Dallas hosting San Jose on Saturday night. Dallas is on 31 games due to Wednesday’s weather cancellation at home against Colorado. San Jose drew 1-1 at Minnesota last Saturday. Portland is at Montreal an hour earlier on Saturday. Montreal is holding onto the final playoff spot in the East courtesy of a tiebreaker over NYCFC.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Cadiz vs Girona at 8am, Real Madrid vs Osasuna at 10:15am, Mallorca vs Valencia at 12:30pm, and Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Luton Town vs Spurs at 7:30am and Manchester United vs Brentford at 10am. Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest at 12:30pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Bordeaux vs Laval at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Metz vs Nice at 11am and Reims vs Monaco at 3pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Akhoud vs Al Hilal at 11am. Serie A on Fox Soccer Plus: Juventus vs Torino at 12pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Braga vs Rio Ave at 1pm and Estoril vs Benfica at 3:30pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Aucas vs Barcelona at 7pm. Liga MX on Univision: Pachuca vs Tigres at 9pm and Cruz Azul vs UNAM Pumas at 11pm. Telemundo has Chivas vs Atlas at 9pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Le Havre at 7am, Lyon vs Lorient at 9am, Lens vs Lille at 11am, and Rennes vs PSG at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Las Palmas at 8am, Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad at 10:15am, and Granada vs Barcelona at 3pm. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Newcastle at 9am. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Como vs Cremonese at 10:15am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 10:30am, Porto vs Portimonense at 1pm, and Sporting vs Arouca at 3:30pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce at 12pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Delfin vs LDU Quito at 7pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Puebla at 7pm and Tijuana vs San Luis at 11pm.

Monday has Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Libertad vs Guayaquil City at 8pm. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com