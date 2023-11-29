Borussia Dortmund beats AC Milan, Wright scores in Coventry City win

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in Champions League group F, where Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan lost 3-1 at home to Borussia Dortmund. Yunus Musah wasn’t in the squad for AC Milan, and Gio Reyna was on the bench for Borussia Dortmund. After Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved Olivier Giroud’s penalty in the 6th minute, Dortmund took the lead from a Marco Reus penalty in the 10th minute. Samuel Chukwueze equalized for AC Milan in the 37th. Dortmund retook the lead from a Jamie Bynoe-Gittens goal in the 59th and Karim Adeyemi scored in the 69th minute.

“There were big moments in the game in which we could’ve changed the shape of the match in terms of tactics and approach,” AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “We had the chances to take the lead, not just that early penalty but also at 1-1. We created chances and got bodies into the box with a 3v1 that we didn’t convert. They then went up 2-1 in the same passage of play. In the moments when we could’ve turned the game in our favor, we didn’t show the same quality as our opponents, who punished us for our errors.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 2-0 at Lazio in group E. Lazio scored in the 82nd and 85th minutes.

“We started to get into some really good positions and it looked like a really good away performance, but we gave away two disappointing goals really,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said. The first one we were in a great position on the pitch and then we didn’t recover back in. The guy gets a lucky deflection and it goes into Immobile’s path and he does what he’s done all his career and finishes. The second one we’ve got to be stronger and all of a sudden the game is away from us.”

In group H, Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 loss at Shakhtar Donetsk. Falling behind in the 12th, Royal Antwerp’s Arbnor Muja saw red seven minutes into stoppage time. Zack Steffen is recovering from injury, missing Manchester City’s 3-2 home win over RB Leipzig in group G. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 13th and 33rd, Erling Haaland pulled a goal back for City in the 54th and Phil Foden equalized in the 70th. Julian Alvarez scored for City in the 87th minute.

Moving to the Championship, Haji Wright’s Coventry City shutout Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at home. Wright scored the game’s only goal in the 75th minute.

“Happy for the three points, happy to contribute for my team and we are going to keep building from here,” Wright told his club’s official site. “Us going forward, we were not as clinical as we would have wanted to be but, in the end, we got the goal and the three points. I think it was the small margins and those went our way. We battled throughout the whole 90 minutes, and we did not really give them much offensively.”

Reggie Cannon’s QPR beat Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City 4-2 at Loftus Road. Cannon subbed on in the 62nd minute. Lynden Dykes put QPR up from the penalty spot in the 11th. Ryan Mmaee equalized for Stoke in the 45th. With Stoke playing a man down from a 53rd minute red card to Enda Stevens, Wouter Burger made it 2-1 Stoke in the 59th minute. Dykes scored again for QPR in the 79th, and own-goal gave them a 3-2 lead, and Chris Willock scored four minutes into stoppage time. Gooch saw yellow in the 74th.

“Despite how difficult the game was – not only going 2-1 down but also when it went to 1-1 after a big chance for us – we must give credit to the guys. QPR coach Marti Cifuentes said. “They are working really hard and they deserve this victory.”

Duane Holmes was on the bench for Preston North End’s 4-0 loss at Middlesbrough to goals in the 16th, 26th, 37th, and four minutes into stoppage time. Daryl Dike wasn’t in the squad for West Brom’s 1-0 win at Cardiff City. Jeremy Sarmiento scored in the 50th minute. Josh Sargent wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City’s 3-2 loss at Watford. Sanny Batth scored for Norwich in the 3rd and Hwang Ui-Jo doubled the lead in the 12th. Watford scored in the 30th, equalized in the 33rd, and went ahead for good in the 77th minute.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Deportes: Abha vs Al Ahli at 10am. Fox Soccer Plus has Al Ittihad vs Al Khaleej at 1pm. Europa League on TUDN: AEK Athens vs Brighton at 12:45pm. UniMas has Marseille vs Ajax at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Tigres at 8pm. Telemundo has Chivas vs UNAM Pumas at 10pm ET.

