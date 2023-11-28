Win for Fulham, MLS MVP and Best XI

Tuesday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League, where Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Wolverhampton 3-2 at Craven Cottage. Alex Iwobi put Fulham up in the 7th minute with Robinson assisting. Wolverhampton equalized in the 22nd. Willian converted a Fulham penalty in the 59th, but Wolverhampton equalized from the penalty spot in the 75th. Willian converted another penalty four minutes into stoppage time. Ream saw yellow in the 19th minute.

“We wanted to react, after a tough month for us,” Fulham coach Marco Silva said. “We wanted a reaction, and we did it. The second-half we were much more on the front foot, much more in control of the game. We pushed them back and controlled the game much better.”

Also in the soccer news, US Soccer announced that the January friendly will be the USMNT vs Slovenia on Jan 20 at San Antonio’s Toyota Field.

“This is an opportunity for us to identify and work with the next generation of players who have the potential to make an impact on our program,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said. “With the World Cup coming to the United States in 2026, we have placed a huge priority on getting as many players as possible experience in important competitions. Between the Olympics, Concacaf Nations League and Copa America, the chances are there for players to make a statement, and for many of them the game in San Antonio can be an important first step.”

Moving to MLS, the league announced that FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta is the 2023 MLS MVP winner. Acosta received the most votes across all three voting categories: media at 82.66%, player at 50.96%, and club at 47.5%. MLS also announced its 2023 Best XI, once again based on voting from media, players, and clubs.

GK: Roman Burki (St Louis City)

DEF: Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Tim Parker (St Louis City), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MID: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

FOR: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Giorgos Giokoumakis (Atlanta United), Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: Galatasaray vs Manchester United at 12:45pm. Galavision has Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen at 3pm. Real Madrid vs Napoli is on Univision at 3pm. CBS Sports has Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Cadiz at 3pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Liverpool vs Boston River at 2:30pm. La Liga on TUDN: Leon vs Club America at 7pm and San Luis vs Monterrey at 9pm ET.

Photo by David Klein – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com