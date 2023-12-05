Tuesday’s soccer news starts in La Liga, where Luca de la Torre subbed out in stoppage time of Celta Vigo’s 1-1 home draw with Cadiz. Cadiz scored in the 16th and saw red in the 33rd. Jorgen Strand Larsen equalized for Celta Vigo in the 57th minute.

Celta Vigo is in 18th-place in La Liga with nine points from 19 games. They trail 17th-place Mallorca by two points. At the top of the table, Real Madrid leads Girona on a tiebreaker with both teams in 38 points from 15 games played. Barcelona is in 3rd-place with 34 points. On Thursday, Celta Vigo is at Aradina in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Celta Vigo advanced from the opening round with a 4-0 win at Toregano on November 1.

A league down, Konrad De La Fuente was on the bench for Eibar’s 1-0 loss at Villarreal B. Eibar’s Juan Berrocal saw red in the 41st and Villarreal B scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Eibar is in 6th-place in the Segunda Division with 30 points from 18 games. They trail 4th-place Espanyol and 5th-place Racing Ferrol by a point, and are two points back of 2nd-place Sporting Gijon and 3rd-place Valladolid. Eibar is also in action in the second round of the Copa del Rey, playing at Mililla on Thursday. Eibar advanced with a 4-0 win at Lorca Deportivo on October 31.

Sebastian Soto wasn’t in the squad for Klagenfurt’s 1-1 home draw with Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. An own-goal put Hartberg up in the 56th with Hartberg seeing red in the 66th minute. Nicolas Binder equalized for Klagenfurt in the 79th.

Klagenfurt is 5th in the Austrian Bundesliga with 25 points from 16 games played. They trail 4th-place Hartberg by a point. RB Salzburg is top of the Austrian Bundesliga table with 36 points from 16 games.

Caleb Stanko was on the bench for Lamia’s 3-0 loss at PAOK in the Greek Super League. PAOK scored in the 21st, 43rd, and 57th minutes. Lamia is in 7th-place with 16 points from 13 games, a point behind 6th-place Asteras Tripolis. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos is in 1st-place with 31 points from 13 games.

Also in the soccer news, CONMEBOL made the stadiums and schedule for the 2024 Copa America official. The tournament that opens on June 20 will feature 14 stadiums, with the USMNT playing in group C and opening their schedule at AT&T Stadium on June 23, the same venue for March’s Nations League semifinals and 3rd-place/final. The USA’s second group C game is on June 27 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Arena and they finish group play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 1. Argentina in group A, Mexico in group B, and Brazil in group D are the other seeded teams.

“We will experience an unforgettable Copa America, enjoying the best football in the world in 14 magnificent stadiums,” CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said in a press statement. “The passion of football will run through this great country from east to west and from north to south, bringing excitement and fun to hundreds of thousands of fans at the venues and millions of spectators around the world.”

2024 Copa America stadiums

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Children’s Mercy Park – Kansas City, KS

Exploria Stadium – Orlando, FL

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Q2 Stadium – Austin, TX

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Premier League on USA: Fulham vs Nottingham Forest at 2:30pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN2: Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund at 2:45pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Lyon at 3pm. Premiership on CBS Sports Hearts vs Rangers at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: San Luis vs Club America at 10pm ET.

