Fulham advances, Borussia Dortmund draws

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with Antonee Robinson’s Fulham advancing in the League Cup 7-6 on penalties after drawing 1-1 at Everton in regulation. An own-goal put Fulham up in the 41st with Everton equalizing in the 82nd. Fulham failed to convert in the fourth round and Everton failed to convert in the fifth and eighth rounds. Robinson converted his attempt in the seventh round.

In the Bundesliga, Gio Reyna subbed on in the 72nd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 home draw with Mainz. Julian Brandt scored for Dortmund in the 29th and Mainz equalized in the 43rd minute.

“In this game, we showed the two faces that we see far too often from our team,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. We had a great first-half, enjoyed a lot of possession and were very effective in our pressing. We had the chance to take a bigger lead. Although we then conceded an equaliser just before the break, we resolved to remain as active in these areas and continue to execute our game plan cleanly and effectively. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to do that.”

Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes drew 0-0 at Elche in the Segunda Division. Mirandes finished with no shots on goal to one for Elche.

Zack Steffen isn’t available for Manchester City who beat Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals in Jeddah. An own-goal put City up a minute into first-half stoppage time, Mateo Kovacic doubled the lead in the 52nd, and Bernardo Silva finished off the scoring in the 59th. City advances to play Fluminense on Friday.

Also in the soccer news, the New England Revolution named Caleb Porter as their new coach. “Caleb Porter is a gifted and respected coach with more than two decades of coaching experience who has delivered MLS Cup championships to both of his previous clubs,” sporting director Curt Onalfo said in the press release announcing the move. “. Caleb has consistently demonstrated the leadership and tactical acumen needed to build a winning team in our league. We know he is the right person to lead our team, which we believe is already well positioned to compete for trophies.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Besiktas vs Alanyaspor at 12pm. KNVB Beker on GolTV: Heracles vs Ajax at 12:45pm and PSV vs Twente at 3pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Abha at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Betis vs Girona at 1pm and Alaves vs Real Madrid at 3:30pm. Premier League on USA: Crystal Palace vs Brighton at 3pm. TUDN has the Barcelona vs Club America friendly at 9pm ET.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com