Win for Monaco, loss for Le Havre in Ligue 1, Heidenheim wins in the Bundesliga

Thursday’s soccer news starts in Ligue 1, where Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 56th minute of Monaco’s 2-1 win at Toulouse. Trailing from the 5th minute, Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder equalized in the 26th and converted a 44th minute penalty. Monaco’s Aleksandr Golovin saw red in the 51st minute. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 58th minute of Le Havre’s 1-0 loss at Stade Reims. Le Havre went a man down in the 21st with a red card to Rassoul Ndiaye and Stade Reims scored in the 25th minute.

In La Liga, Luca de la Torre’s Celta Vigo lost 3-2 at Villarreal. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 13th, 40th, and a 48th minute penalty, Celta Vigo’s Anastasios Douvikas pulled a goal back in the 52nd. Jorgen Strand Larsen scored for Celta Vigo in the 57th. A league down, Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 90th minute of Eibar’s 1-1 home draw with Sporting Gijon. Down a goal in the 22nd, Eibar’s Ager Aketxe equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 74th minute of Heidenheim’s 3-2 home win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Falling behind in the 7th minute, Heidenheim’s Eren Dinkci equalized in the 52nd. Freiburg retook the lead from a 64th minute penalty with Heidenheim’s Tim Kleindienst equalizing in the 84th. Heidenheim went ahead fro good from an own-goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 2-1 at Eintracht. Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson wasn’t in the squad for Eintracht. Maximilian Wober put Gladbach up in the 27th with Wober seeing red in the 88th. Eintracht’s Buta equalized two minutes into stoppage time and Robin Koch scored seven minutes into stoppage time. Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 72nd minute of Wolfsburg’s 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich. Ulysses Llanez wasn’t in the squad for Wolfsburg. Bayern scored in the 33rd and 43rd with Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold pulling a goal back a minute into first-half stoppage time. Scally saw yellow in the 79th minute.

Djordje Mihailovic wasn’t in the squad for AZ’s 3-2 win after extra time at HHC Hardenberg in the secound round of the KNVB Beker. Vangelis Pavlidis put AZ up in the 22nd with Hardenberg equalizing in the 63rd. AZ’s Jens Odgaard returned the lead in the 77th with Hardenberh equalizing four minutes into stoppage time to send the game to extra time. Ruben Van Bommel scored for AZ in the 102nd minute. Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos for the 3-0 win at Volos NFC in the Greek Super League. Alexander Jeremejeff scored in the 64th, Willian Arao doubled the lead in the 66th, and Jeremejeff scored again in the 72nd minute.

Also in the soccer news, US Soccer released a statement concerning Major League Soccer’s move to field MLS Next teams in the 2024 US Open Cup. “After thoughtful consideration, we have informed MLS that the U.S. Soccer staff recommendation, which was adopted by the Pro League Taskforce, is that the request be denied,” the USSF statement read.

In its own statement, MLS wrote that, “MLS is committed to finding a viable solution for the 2024 tournament and is working to find a pathway that addresses its goals and concerns. Moving forward, MLS will remain focused on increasing opportunities for up-and-coming players, a key component of the League’s player development strategy that ultimately benefits the U.S. national team program.”

HOliday SOCCER TV

Friday has the Pro League on FS2: Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq at 10am. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United at 3pm ET.

Saturday has Serie A on CBS Sports: Frosinone vs Juventus at 6:30am. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Cremonese vs Modena at 8am and Sampdoria vs Feralpisalo at 10:15am. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Manchester United at 7:30am and Luton Town vs Newcastle at 10am. NBC has Liverpool vs Arsenal at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla at 10:15am. Pro League on FS2: Al Ittihad vs Al Raed at 1pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Wolverhampton vs Chelsea at 8am. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray at 11am.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Hatayspor vs Besiktas at 12pm.

Tuesday has the Pro League on FS2: Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr at 1pm. All Times Eastern

