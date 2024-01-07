Goal for Dike in FA Cup win, AC Milan wins in Serie A

It’s the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, starting with the Third Round of England’s FA Cup. On Friday, Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 72nd minute of Fulham’s 1-0 home win over Rotherham United. Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored in the 24th minute.

“We deserve to be in the next round,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “Clean sheet is always important. I think we did control well their direct game, you know there will be long throw-ins in our box as well, all that stuff. I think, from a defensive point of view, we did control well. In terms of performance, it wasn’t the best, but was enough to go through and to control really well the game.”

Josh Sargent subbed out at halftime in Norwich City’s 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers. Ashley Barnes scored for Norwich in the 12th and Bristol Rovers equalized in the 17th minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 88th minute of Preston North End’s 4-0 loss at Chelsea. Chelsea scored in the 58th, 66th, 69th, and 85th minutes. Holmes saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Daryl Dike subbed out at halftime of West Bromwich Albion’s 4-1 home win over Aldershot Town. Nathaniel Chalobah put West Brom up in the 7th and Jovan Malcolm doubled the lead in the 15th. Dike scored in the 27th and Tom Fellows made it 4-0 West Brom in the 88th. Aldershot pulled a goal back five minutes into stoppage time.

“It’s been a lot,” Dike told his club’s official site. “When you have a big injury like that, you have moments where doubts come into your head or things are difficult. But when you have good teammates, when you have a good mindset, and a family around you pushing you and supporting you, it lifts you back up. When you get moments like that, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan beat Empoli 3-0 away in Serie A. Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring in the 11th, Olivier Giroud converted a 31st minute penalty, and Chaka Traore finished off the goals in the 88th minute. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won 2-1 at Salernitana. Juventus fell behind in the 39th and played a man up from the 53rd. Samuel Iling-Junior equalized for Juve in the 65th and Dusan Vlahovic scored a minute into stoppage time. McKennie saw yellow in the 69th and Weah subbed out in the 81st minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 68th minute of Monaco’s 2-2 draw at Lens in the Coupe de France round of 64. Monaco advanced 6-5 on penalties. Wissam Ben Yedder put Monaco up in the 1st and Maghnes Akliouche doubled the lead in the 21st. Lens pulled a goal back in the 43rd and equalized in the 62nd. Lens failed to convert in the opening round of penalties with Monaco not scoring in the second round. Both teams failed to convert in the third and fourth rounds. Lens didn’t score in the ninth round with Monaco advancing.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 60th minute of Le Havre’s 2-1 home win over Caen. Antoine Joujou scored for Le Havre in the 16th with Caen equalizing in the 26th. Le Havre’s Daler Kuzyayev scored in the 43rd minute.

Did Not Play: Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Rotherham 0), Haji Wright (Coventry City 6 – Oxford United 2), Auston Trusty (Sheffield United 4 – Gillingham 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 2 – Bournemouth 3), Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Blackpool 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Panetolikos 1)

