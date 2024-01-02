Goals for Wright and Sargent in the Championship

It’s the return of the soccer news after intermittent holiday service, with the Championship in action on New Year’s Day. Our roundup of the USMNT players starts with Haji Wright subbing out in the 83rd minute of Coventry City’s 3-1 win at Middlesbrough. Trailing from the 31st, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto equalized in the 34th and Wright put Coventry in front in the 58th. Sakamoto scored again in the 69th. Wright saw yellow in the 82nd minute. Coventry City is 8th in the Championship table after 26 games, tied on points with 9th-place Cardiff City.

“Ellis Simms was unlucky but Haji Wright has followed it in and got his goal,” Coventry City manager Mark Robins said. “I thought Haji was outstanding.”

Josh Sargent subbed on in the 66th minute of Norwich City’s 1-1 home draw with Southampton. Down a goal from the 70th, Sargent equalized in the 78th minute. “It was very nice. The fans obviously were very good to me, and I’m very grateful to them,” Sargent told his club’s official site. “I’m also very grateful to the medical staff who have helped me get back on the pitch. I’m feeling good at the moment, so hopefully we can keep going.” Norwich City is 13th in the table.

Reggie Cannon’s Queens Park Rangers lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City. Trailing from the 16th, QPR’s Paul Smyth equalized in the 52nd minute. Cardiff scored again in the 74th. QPR is 23rd in the table. Duane Holmes was on the bench for Preston North End’s 2-0 loss at Sunderland to goals in the 10th and 44th minutes. PNE is 14th in the table. Daryl Dike wasn’t in the squad for West Brom’s 1-0 loss at Swansea to a 55th minute goal. West Brom is 5th in the table. Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Stoke City’s 0-0 home draw with Ipswich Town. Stoke played a man down from a 67th minute red card to Jordan Thompson. Stoke City is 19th in the table.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Granada vs Cadiz at 11am, Real Madrid vs Mallorca at 1:15pm, and Girona vs Atletico Madrid at 3:30pm. French Super Cup on beIN Sport: PSG vs Toulouse at 2:45pm. Coppa Italia on CBS Sports: AS Roma vs Cremonese at 3pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. Neither US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com.

Photo by Nigel Roddis – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com