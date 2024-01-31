Loss for Nottingham Forest, draw for Fulham, win for Crystal Palace

This edition of the USMNT players in Europe and Liga MX starts in the Premier League, where Matt Turner was in goal for Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 home loss to Arsenal. Trailing from goals in the 65th and 72nd, Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi pulled a goal back in the 89th minute. Antonee Robinson started and Tim Ream subbed on in the 75th minute of Fulham’s 0-0 home draw with Everton.

“There were chances in both ends, I have to be honest, both teams had chances to score,” Fulham manager Marco Silva told his club’s official site. “Clearly, in my opinion, we were the most dominant team on the pitch. All the stats show that as well – the shots, corners, possession. We didn’t start so, so well, I think they started a little bit better than us. But from the moment that we started to settle our game and play in our way and start to build and create some moments, we started to be the dominant team on the pitch.”

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United 3-2 at home. Ben Brereton Diaz scored in the 1st minute with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze equalizing in the 17th. United retook the lead from a James McAtee goal in the 20th. Eze equalized for Palace in the 27th and Michael Olise scored in the 67th. Trusty saw yellow in the 40th minute.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 58th minute of Coventry City’s 2-2 home draw with Bristol City in the Championship. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto put Coventry up in the 27th with Bristol City equalizing a minute into stoppage time and going ahead in the 83rd. Ellis Simms equalized for Coventry in the 86th minute.

Moving to the Belgian Pro League, Bryan Reynolds’s KVC Westerlo beat Cercle Brugge 4-2 at home. Westerlo took a 4-0 lead with goals from Griffin Yow in the 7th and 19th, Nicolas Madsen in the 22nd, and Romeo Vermant in the 31st. Cercle Brugge got on the board from a 33rd minute own-goal. Cercle Brugge played a man up from a 69th minute red card to Tuur Rommens and scored four minutes into stoppage time.

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 3-3 home draw with Kortrijk. Philip Zinckermagel scored for Club Brugge in the 16th. Kortrijk equalized in the 53rd and went ahead in the 68th. Club Brugge equalized from a 77th minute Brandon Mechele goal and went ahead when Thiago scored in the 86th. Kortrijk equalized seven minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado subbed out in the 86th minute of Mazatlan’s 2-2 home draw with Leon. Falling behind in the 14th minute, Mazatan’s Gustavo Del Prete equalized in the 22nd and Edgar Barcenas scored in the 29th. Leon equalized from a 57th minute penalty.

Cade Cowell subbed out in the 57th minute of Chivas’s 3-2 home win over Toluca. Fernando Beltran put Chivas up in the 1st minute with Toluca equalizing in the 7th. Pavel Perez returned the Chivas lead in the 43rd but Toluca equalized three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Ricardo Marin put Chivas up for good in the 81st minute. Joe Corona was on the bench for Tijuana’s 1-0 loss at Cruz Azul. Tijuana fell behind in the 46th minute.

On Wednesday, Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 2-1 at Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian Pro League. An own-goal put Genk up in the 54th but Oud-Heverlee Leuven equalized from an 80th minute penalty and scored again in the 90th. Gabriel Slonina was in goal for KAS Eupen’s 1-0 loss at Royal Charleroi to a 66th minute goal. Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 win at Standard Liege. Mahamadou Doumbia scored in the 63rd and Mandela Keita saw red in the 88th minute for Antwerp.

