MLS moves involving USMNT players, goal for Weah

Friday’s soccer news starts with USMNT players making moves involving MLS clubs. Earlier this week, Miles Robinson joined FC Cincinnati. “I’m very excited to be signing for FC Cincinnati,” Robinson said in the press statement announcing the move. “This is an amazing organization from top to bottom, and I will do everything in my power to win more trophies for the passionate fans and outstanding people of this city. I’m ecstatic to play my first home game at TQL stadium.”

Yesterday, USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s move from Manchester City to Colorado became official. “Zack is an elite-level goalkeeper with a wealth of experience internationally and in MLS,” Rapids president Padraig Smith said in a press statement. “His exceptional skills, experience, and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our roster. His character and mentality will greatly benefit our team. We’re thrilled to bolster our backline with his signing and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

Alfredo Morales completed a move from NYCFC to the San Jose Earthquakes. “Alfredo brings playoff experience and knows how to win in this league,” Earthquakes GM Chris Leitch said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to have him as a veteran presence in our talented midfielder group for the 2024 season.”

On Wednesday in La Liga, Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 74th minute of Celta Vigo’s 2-1 home win over Real Betis. Down a goal from the 6th, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas equalized from the penalty spot in the 16th. Celta Vigo’s Ivan Villar saw red in the 87th and Williot Swedberg scored six minutes into stoppage time. In the Greek Super League, Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos’s 2-0 home win over Pas Giannina. Fotis Ioannidis opened the scoring in the 25th and Tonny Vilhena doubled the lead in the 48th minute.

On Thursday, Chris Richard’s Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home with Everton in the Third Round of the FA Cup. Palace played a man up from the 79th minute. The replay is set for January 15.

In the Coppa Italia round of 16, Tim Weah subbed on in the 66th minute of Juventus’s 6-1 home win over Salernitana. Weston McKennie was on the bench for Juventus. Trailing from the 1st minute, Juventus’s Fabio Miretti equalized in the 12th, Andrea Cambiaso scored in the 35th, and Saniele Rugani made it 3-1 in the 54th. An own-goal extended the Juventus lead in the 75 with Kenan Yildiz adding a goal in the 88th. Weah scored a minute into stoppage time.

“Tonight was good not only and not so much for the six goals, but for how we responded,” Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri said. “We still have to work, because in the first half we finished little of what we created.”

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has Serie A on CBS Sports: Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona at 6:30am. Coupe de France on FS2: Brest vs Angers at 9:30am. Fox Soccer Plus has Nice vs Auxerre at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Arouca vs Benfica at 1pm and Braga vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 3:30pm.

Sunday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahce at 8am and Galatasaray vs Konyaspor at 11am. Coupe de France on Fox Soccer Plus: Thionville Lusitanos vs Marseille at 8:30am. FS2 has Lens vs Monaco at 8:30am, Chambery vs Toulouse at 11:30am, and Revel vs PSG at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Chaves at 3:30pm.

No games on Monday’s schedule. All Times Eastern

