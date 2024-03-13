Gladbach exits the DFB Pokal, Columbus advances in the Concacaf Champions Cup

On Tuesday, Jordan Pefok and Joe Scally’s Gladbach exited the DFB Pokal in the quarterfinals losing 2-1 at Saarbrucken. Scally subbed on in the 81st minute. Robin Hack put Gladbach up in the 8th but Saarbrucken equalized in the 11th and converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

In the Concacaf Champions Cup, Columbus and Houston drew 1-1 at Lower.com Field with the Crew advancing 2-1 on aggregate. Cucho Hernandez scored for Columbus in the 40th and Griffin Dorsey converted a Dynamo penalty in the 90th minute.

“You have to play really well in these tournaments with a bunch of champions,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “Overall, our structure and game model are there, and we’re moving in the right direction. We also need to be better in the key moments. We are making a few errors that are costing us, and we need to be more clinical with the final balls. But this is all normal stuff this early in the season.”

Pachuca shutout Philadelphia 6-0 at home to advance 6-0 on aggregate. Salomon Rondon converted a 7th minute penalty, doubled the lead six minutes into first-half stoppage time, and added a third goal in the 53rd. Pachuca’s Nelson Deossa extended the lead in the 57th with Oussama Idrissi scoring in the 63rd and Alan Bautista finishing off the goals in the 85th minute.

Tigres beat Orlando City 4-2 at home on the night to advance 4-2. Marcelo Flores put Tigres up in the 13th with Andre-Pierre Gignac doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 20th minute. Orlando pulled a goal back from a Facundo Torres penalty in the 24th. Tigres extended its lead from a 68th minute own-goal and played a man down from the 72nd with a red card to Rafael Carioca. Rafael Carioca added a fourth Tigres goal in the 81st minute. Orlando’s Martin Ojeda scored a minute into stoppage time.

On Wednesday, Tyler Adams subbed on in the 71st minute of Bournemouth’s 4-3 home win over Luton Town in the Premier League. Luton led 3-0 from goals in the 9th, 31st, and a minute into first-half stoppage time. Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke pulled a goal back in the 50th, Illia Zabarnyi scored in the 62nd, and Antoine Semenyo equalized in the 64th. Semenyo scored again in the 83rd minute.

In the Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami advanced 5-3 on aggregate over Nashville after winning 3-1 at home. Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 8th, Lionel Messi doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Robert Taylor made it 3-0 Inter Miami in the 63rd. Nashville’s Sam Surridge scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America advanced 5-3 on aggregate over Cade Cowell’s Chivas after losing 3-2 at home on the night. Cowell subbed out in the 87th minute. Chivas went up on the night from a 12th minute Cowell goal with Ricardo Marin scoring in the 32nd. Chivas gave up a 51st minute own-goal and Zendejas scored for Club America in the 60th minute. Roberto Alvarado put Chivas up in the 63rd, but they were unable to overcome Club America’s first-leg lead.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN has West Ham vs Freiburg at 1:45pm and Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag at 4pm. UniMas has Liverpool vs Sparta Prague at 4pm. Concacaf Cup on FS2: Alajuelense vs New England at 8pm and Monterrey vs Cincinnati at 10:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nacional vs Always Ready at 8:30pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Vida vs UPNFM at 9pm ET.

Photo by Concacaf

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.