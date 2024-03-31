Week 6 of the 2024 Major League Soccer season started in Philadelphia, where the Union shutout Minnesota 2-0. Daniel Gazdag put Philadelphia up in the 16th and Julian Carranza doubled the lead in the 84th minute.

“I do feel still again that we had enough chances to have won or at least taken something from it,” Minnesota coach Eric Ramsay said. “So I don’t think it was without its moments. But it did in general, I would say, looking at the performance in which we were flat and maybe lacking the same level of energy that we had up until this point.”

Colorado beat LAFC 3-2 at home after falling behind to an 8th minute Eduard Atuesta goal. Moise Bombito equalized for the Rapids in the 38th. Daniel Martinez returned the LAFC lead in the 76th. Colorado’s Djordje Mihailovic scored in the 83rd. Playing a man up after Martinez saw red in the 85th, Mihailovic scored again in the 89th minute.

“We went down twice today by a goal and came back twice,” Rapids coach Chris Armas said. “So, for our players, for the people at the organization who worked really hard, they could all feel part of a victory and that is great. For our fans that showed up again, and got to see some goals, got to see a victory, and that we all in this Rapids family feel validated for a game here.”

Charlotte drew 1-1 at home with Cincinnati. Djibril Diani converted a Charlotte penalty in the 59th and Cincinnati’s Aaron Boupendza equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Sporting Kansas City beat Toronto FC 3-1 on the road. Remi Waler put Sporting up in the 57th, Jacob Davis doubled the lead in the 64th, and Alenis Vargas made it 3-0 in the 83rd. Toronto’s Jonathan Osorio scored seven minutes into stoppage time.

“We talked about a couple adjustments defensively and then there wasn’t really much on the change on the offensive side because we were getting the chances,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “It was now about us just being a little bit ruthless in front of the goal. The guys got the job done and if you look at the strikes from distance, they were tremendous.”

Orlando drew 1-1 at home with the Red Bulls. After Orlando fell behind to a Lewis Morgan penalty in the 21st, an own-goal leveled the score in the 89th minute.

DC shutout Montreal 1-0 at home on an 84th minute Pedro Santos goal.

Inter Miami and NYCFC drew 1-1 at Chase Stadium. Luis Suarez scored for Inter Miami in the 14th and Alonso Martinez equalized for NYCFC in the 34th minute.

Austin came back to beat FC Dallas 2-1 at home after falling behind to a Eugene Ansah goal in the 51st. Julio Cascante equalized for Austin in the 54th and Diego Rubio scored in the 70th minute.

Houston beat San Jose 2-1 at home, with San Jose taking the lead from a 1st minute Bruno Wilson goal. Preston Judd saw red for the Earthquakes in the 34th. The Dynamo’s Sebastian Ferreira equalized in the 81st and Franco Escobar scored in the 84th. San Jose saw red again five minutes into stoppage time with Jackson Yueill exiting.

“It’s really nice to get another three points, which is important, because we are on the road for the next couple of weeks,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “It’s also important for us to continue to send fans home happy and entertained. It was frustrating at times tonight, but it was a great result, and we showed a lot of resiliency.”

Nashville and Columbus drew 2-2 at GEODIS Park with the Crew’s Sean Zawadzki opening the scoring in the 16th. Hany Mukhtar equalized three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Anibal Godoy put Nashville ahead eight minutes into first-half stoppage time. Marino Hinestroza equalized for Columbus in the 79th minute.

Real Salt Lake beat St Louis 3-1 at home after falling behind to a 3rd minute Indiana Vassilev goal. RSL’s Cristian Arango equalized in the 70th, converted a penalty in the 84th, and added another goal a minute into stoppage time.

Vancouver beat Portland 3-2 at home. The Whitecaps took a 2nd minute lead from a Ryan Gauld goal and Fafa Picault scored in the 29th. Evander pulled a goal back for the Timbers in the 52ns and Felipe Mora equalized in the 77th. Ryan Raposo scored Vancouver’s winner in the 87th minute.

The Galaxy shutout Seattle 1-0 at home on a 4th minute Gabriel Pec goal. “Just a resilient effort, and one we needed today because it wasn’t, for us, for a number of reasons, it wasn’t the easiest day to possess and keep the ball,” la Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “We were a little bit in a rush when we got our chances to two forward and yeah, the guys behind it just had to stay strong.”

Week 6 concludes on Sunday with Atlanta hosting Chicago.

Photo by Kyle Rodden CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.