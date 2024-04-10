Assist for Holmes, goal for Sargent, Concacaf Champions Cup scores

The roundup of USMNT player results in the Championship and Concacaf Champions Cup starts with Duane Holmes subbing out four minutes into stoppage time for Preston North End’s 4-1 home win over Huddersfield Town. Down a goal from the 42nd, Will Keane converted a Preston penalty in the 53rd and Milutin Osmagic put them ahead in the 84th with Holmes assisting. Osmagic added goals in the 87th, and a minute into stoppage time. Holmes saw yellow in the 21st minute.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 61st minute for Norwich City in their 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Sargent opened the scoring in the 11th and Borja Sainz doubled the Norwich lead in the 16th minute. Sheffield Wednesday pulled a goal back in the 78th and equalized in the 85th.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 2-1 at Southampton. Down 2-0 from goals in the 18th and 38th, Jake Bidwell scored for Coventry in the 68th minute. Reggie Cannon was on the bench for Queens Park Rangers’ 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle. Sam Field put QPR up in the 73rd and an own-goal leveled the score in the 85th minute.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions Cup, Columbus advanced 4-3 on penalties at Tigres after drawing 2-2 on aggregate. Entering the second-leg tied 1-1, Tigres went ahead from an Andre-Pierre Gignac goal in the 3rd. Diego Rossi equalized for the Crew in the 59th, sending the game ot extra time and eventually penalties. Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte saved Tigres’ penalties in rounds one and two, with Columbus converting in both rounds. Columbus failed to convert in the fourth round, sealing the win in the fifth round.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America advanced 9-2 on aggregate over New England, winning 5-2 at home. Diego Valdes opened the scoring for Club America in the 21st, Julian Quinones doubled the lead in the 33rd, and Henry Martin made it 3-0 three minutes into stoppage time. Zendejas scored in the 57th. New England’s Giacomo Vrioni pulled a goal back in the 65th. Brian Rodriguez converted a 76th minute Club America penalty. Vrioni scored again for the Revs two minutes into stoppage time.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: AC Milan vs Roma at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Bolivar vs Millonarios at 6pm and Palmeiras vs Liverpool at 8pm. beIN en Espanol has LDU Quito vs Botofago at 6pm and River Plate vs Nacional at 8pm ET.

