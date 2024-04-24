Wins for Crystal Palace and AS Monaco

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace shutout Newcastle 2-0 at home. Jean Phillippe Mateta scored the Palace goals in the 55th and 88th. Richards saw yellow a minute into first-half stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 4-2 at Manchester United. Sheffield United took the lead from a 35th minute Jayden Bogle goal with Manchester United equalizing in the 42nd. Ben Brereton Davis scored for Sheffield United in the 50th, but Manchester United equalized in the 61st, converted a penalty in the 81st, and scored again in the 85th minute.

In the Championship, Haji Wright subbed on at halftime of Coventry City’s 3-2 home loss to Hull City. Trailing from the 31st, Kasey Plamer equalized for Coventry in the 36th. Hull retook the lead from a penalty a minute into first-half stoppage time, with Coventry’s Bobby Thomas equalizing in the 58th. Hull went ahead for good in the 78th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 68th minute of Monaco’s 1-0 home win over Lille in Ligue 1. Youssouf Fofana scored for Monaco in the 61st minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 4-0 at Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League’s playoff round. Ferran Jutgla put Club Brugge up in the 6th, Michael Skoras doubled the lead in the 51st, and Thiago scored in the 57th. Maxin De Cuyper added a fourth Club Brugge goal in the 67th minute. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge.

Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 82nd minute for Klagenfurt’s 4-3 home win over Red Bull Salzburg in the final phase of the Austrian Bundesliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 10th and 18th, Solomon Bonnah Owusu scored for Klagenfurt in the 52nd and Andrew Irving equalized in the 63rd. Irving added a goal in the 74th and converted an 85th minute penalty. Red Bull Salzburg scored in the 87th minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed on at halftime for Lamia’s 1-1 home draw with PAOK Salonika in the Greek Super League playoff round. Vykintas Slivka scored for Lamia four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Lamia’s Pedro Amaral and Slivka saw red a minute into stoppage time. PAOK scored ten minutes into stoppage time. Stanko saw yellow in the 67th minute. Also in the Greek Super League playoff round, Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Panathinaikos’s 3-0 loss at AEK Athens. Panathinaikos fell behind in the 7th and AEK Athens added goals in the 38th and 69th minutes.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Brighton vs Manchester City at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense at 6pm and Palestino vs Millonarios at 8pm. beIN en Espanol has Cobresal vs Talleres Cordoba at 6pm and Barcelona vs Sao Paulo at 8pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Victoria vs Marathon at 9:30pm ET.