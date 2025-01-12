USMNT Players Abroad: Sands debuts for St Pauli, FA Cup win for Crystal Palace

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts with the return of the Bundesliga from winter break. James Sands made his debut for St Pauli, subbing on in the 78th for their 1-0 home loss to Eintracht. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 78th for Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 1st and 8th, Jamie Gittens scored for Dortmund in the 12th. Leverkusen made it 3-1 in the 19th. Serhou Guirassy converted a Dortmund penalty in the 79th minute.

Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin lost 2-0 at Heidenheim. Falling behind in the 17th, Tom Rothe saw red for Union Berlin in the 37th. Heidenheim scored again in the 83rd minute. Joe Scally subbed out in the 82nd for Gladbach’s 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich. Gladbach fell behind to a penalty in the 68th. Scally saw yellow in the 53rd minute.

Moving to the Third Round of the 2024-25 FA Cup, Matt Turner and Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace advanced 1-0 at home over Stockport County. Eberechi Eze put Palace up in the 4th minute. Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth came back to beat West Brom 5-1 at home. Trailing from the 14th, Justin Kluivert equalized for Bournemouth in the 27th. Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara added goals in the 34th and 44th, Antoine Semenyo made it 4-1 in the 47th, and Daniel Jebbison finished off the scoring two minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent subbed on for Norwich City in the 79th in their 4-0 home loss to Brighton. Norwich fell behind in the 37th, with Brighton adding goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time, the 59th, and 74th minutes. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 60th for Stoke City’s 2-1 win at Sunderland. Stoke’s Thomas Cannon converted a penalty in the 4th and Sunderland equalized in the 64th. With the game in extra time, Niall Ennis scored for Stoke in the 112th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 4-1 at Ross County in the Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic up in the 40th with Ross County equalizing from the penalty spot in the 60th. Furuhashi returned the Celtic lead in the 81st, Arne Engels converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time, and Luke McCowan finished off the goals two minutes later.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 1-1 at Torino in Serie A. Weah subbed on in the 77th. Juventus took the lead from a Kenan Yildiz goal in the 8th and Torino equalized a minute into stoppage time. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan drew 1-1 at home with Cagliari. Musah subbed out in the 62nd. Alvaro Morata put AC Milan up in the 51st and Cagliari equalized in the 55th minute.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 1-0 at home to Inter Milan. Venezia fell behind in the 16th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 57th and out in the 81st for Bari’s 0-0 draw at Reggiana in Serie B. Reggiana saw red two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo shutout Modena 2-0 at home. Matteo Brunori opened the scoring in the 36th and Jeremy Le Douaron doubled the Palermo lead in the 56th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis lost 1-0 at Valladolid in La Liga. Valladolid scored in the 58th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 77th minute.

Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 67th for Lyon’s 2-1 loss at Brest in Serie A. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 8th and 25th, Jordan Veretout scored for Lyon two minutes into stoppage time. Tessman saw yellow in the 57th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi’s Le Havre lost 2-1 at home to Lens. Andrew Ayew put Le Havre up in the 8th with Lens equalizing in the 28th and going ahead in the 77th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-1 at home to Strasbourg. With Toulouse trailing 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 26th, Strasbourg gave up an own-goal in the 35th minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege shutout Kortrijk 1-0 at home in Belgium’s Pro League. Dennis Eckert scored Standard’s goal in the 50th minute. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-1 at home to STVV. Trailing from the 6th, Alfie Devine equalized for Westerlo three minutes into stoppage time. STVV retook the lead in the 65th. Westerlo’s Luka Vuskovic saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV drew 2-2 at home with AZ in the Eredivisie. Tillman subbed out in the 67t and Pepi subbed on in the 80th. Down a goal from the 41st, Maycal Lahdo equalized for PSV in the 41st and Mexx Meerdink scored in the 74th. PSV equalized from the penalty spot in the 85th minute. Paxten Aaronson subbed out in the 88th for Utrecht’s 2-1 win at Feyenoord. Niklas Vesterlund scored for Utrecht in the 60th and Aaronson doubled the lead in the 65th. Feyenoord converted a penalty in the 81st minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 82nd for Maccabi Haifa’s 4-1 home win over Hapoel Kiryat Shmona in the Israeli Premier League. Dolev Haziza put Maccabi Haifa up from the penalty spot in the 36th and Dia Saba added goals in the 38th and 41st. Hapoel Kiryat Shmona pulled a goal back in the 64th, but Maccabi Haifa’s Lior Refaelov scored in the 85th minute.

The 2025 Liga MX Clausura season began on Friday, and you can read our guide to USMNT players in the Clausura.

Joe Corona subbed on at halftime for Tijuana’s 4-2 home loss toToluca. Down a goal from the 39th, Jose Zuniga equalized for Tijuana three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Toluca made it 3-1 with goals in the 57th and 71st. Emanuel Reynoso pulled a goal back for Tijuana in the 80th, but Toluca scored again in the 85th minute. Cade Cowell subbed on in the 63rd for Chivas’ 1-0 home win over Santos Laguna. Anthony Lozano scored the Chivas goal in the 89th. Santos Laguna saw red in the 89th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – St Pauli 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Hoffenheim 0), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 2 – Union Berlin 0), Haji Wright (Coventry City 1 – Sheffield Wednesday 1), Matthew Hoppe and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 0 – Blackburn 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Bournemouth 5), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United 1 – Harrogate Town 0), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Rayo Vallecano 2), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 2 – Nantes 2), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 2 – Toulouse 1), Sergino Dest (PSV 2 – AZ 2), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 2 – Feyenoord 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Panserraikos 2), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – Volos 2), Alex Zendejas (Club America 1 – Queretaro 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Juarez 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

KNVB Beker on GolTV: AZ vs Ajax at 12:45pm and PSV vs Excelsior at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Chelsea vs Bournemouth at 2:30pm. Coupe de France on Fox Deportes: Marseille vs Lille at 3pm. Premiership on CBS Sports: Dundee vs Celtic at 3pm. GolTV has the Serie Rio de la Plata: Independiente del Valle vs Olimpia friendly at 8pm ET.

Photo by Ian Stephen – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com