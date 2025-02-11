The Tuesday roundup for USMNT players abroad starts in the knockout phase of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, where Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus took a 2-1 first-leg lead over Richy Ledezma’s PSV at home. McKennie subbed out in the 68th. McKennie opened the scoring for Juventus in the 34th with Ivan Perisic equalizing for PSV in the 56th. Juventus retook the lead from a Samuel Mbangula goal in the 82nd minute.

In the Championship, Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United won 4-0 at Watford. Daniel James put Leeds up in the 20th and doubled the lead in the 28th. Manor Solomon added a goal in the 35th and Joel Piroe finished off the scoring in the 62nd minute. Duane Holmes’s Preston North End won 1-0 at Josh Sargent’s Norwich City. Holmes subbed out in the 22nd and Sargent exited in the 60th minute.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 3 – Sporting 0), Haji Wright (Coventry City 1 – Queens Park Rangers 0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Portsmouth 2)

On Wednesday in the Champions League playoffs, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic lost 2-1 at home to Bayern Munich in the opening leg of their series. Celtic fell behind to goals in the 45th and 49th with Daizen Maeda pulling a goal back in the 79th minute. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 60th for AC Milan’s 1-0 loss at Feyenoord in their first-leg. Feyenoord scored in the 3rd minute.

Aidan Morris subbed out in the 89th for Middlesbrough’s 3-1 loss at Sheffield United in the Championship. Down a goal from the 32nd, Delango Burgzorg converted a Boro penalty in the 45th. Sheffield United retook the lead in the 75th and scored again in the 87th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 72nd for Huracan in their 1-1 draw at Argentinos in Argentina’s Liga Profesional. Falling behind in the 9th, Cesar Ibanez equalized for Huracan in the 57th. Miljevic saw yellow in the 15th minute. In round one of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Cade Cowell subbed out in the 70th for Chivas in their 3-0 home win over Cibao to advance 4-1 on aggregate. Fernando Beltran opened the scoring on the night in the 22nd with Chicharito Hernandez doubling the lead in the 55th. Cibao saw red in the 62nd. Armando Gonzalez finished off the Chivas scoring in the 78th minute.

Did Not Play: Yunus Musah (AC Milan 0 – Feyenoord 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Bristol City 2), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion 0 – Blackburn Rovers 2)

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr at 12:30pm. Europa League on CBS Sports: Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad at 12:45pm and Porto vs AS Roma at 3pm. TUDN has Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht at 12:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: El Nacional vs Blooming at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: UNAM Pumas vs Cavalry at 8pm.

Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Brest vs Auxerre at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: Brighton vs Chelsea at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Getafe at 3pm. Uruguayan Primera Division on GolTV: Cerro vs Plaza Colonia at 5pm and Wanderers vs Liverpool at 7:15pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Necaxa at 10pm ET.

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Leicester City vs Arsenal at 7:30am and Fulham vs Nottingham Forest at 10am. Crystal Palace vs Everton is on NBC at 12:30pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Preston North End vs Burnley at 7:30am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Leganes vs Alaves at 8am, Osasuna vs Real Madrid at 10:15am, Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo at 12:30pm, and Villarreal vs Valencia at 3pm.

Primeira Liga on GolTV Moreirense vs Casa Pia at 10:30am, Santa Clara vs Benfica at 1pm, and Sporting vs Arouca at 3:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Marseille vs St Etienne at 11am, Monaco vs Nantes at 1pm, and Toulouse vs PSG at 3pm. Pro League on FOx Soccer Plus: Al Wehda vs Al Ittihad at 1@:30pm.

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Penarol vs Boston River at 5:30pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Universitario vs Cienciano at 7:30pm. Liga MX on Fox Deportes: Tigres vs Cruz Azul at 8pm. Univision has Toluca vs Chivas at 10:10pm.

Sunday has the Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Hearts vs Rangers at 7am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Athletic at 8am, Real Valladolid vs Sevilla at 10:15am, Mallorca vs Las Palmas at 12:30pm, and Real Betis vs Real Sociedad at 3pm.

Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton at 9am. Serie A on CBS Sports: Udinese vs Empoli at 9am. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Palermo vs Mantova at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Montpellier vs Lyon at 9am, Lens vs Strasbourg at 11:15am, and Rennes vs Lille at 2:45pm.

El Salvadoran Primera Division on beIN en Espanol: Firpo vs Fuerte San Francisco at 4:45pm and FAS vs Isidro Metapan at 6pm. Liga MX on Univision: Pachuca vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Rizespor vs Galatasaray at 12pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Genesis vs Marathon at 8pm. All Times Eastern

