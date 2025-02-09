USMNT Players Abroad: Two assists for Pulisic, Sargent, Zendejas, and Miljevic score

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won 2-1 at Como. Randal Kolo Muani put Juventus up in the 34th with Como equalizing a minute into first-half stoppage time. Kolo Muani converted a penalty in the 89th minute.

Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan won 2-0 at Empoli. Pulisic subbed on at halftime. AC Milan went a man down when Rikayo Tomori saw red in the 54th and Empoli played a man down from the 65th. Pulisic assisted on Rafael Leao’s goal in the 68th and on Santiago Gimenez’s goal in the 76th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 1-0 at home to AS Roma, giving up a 57th minute penalty.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 62nd for Palermo’s 2-2 draw at Spezia in Serie B. Filippo Ranocchia put Palermo up in the 1st and Matteo Brunori doubled the lead in the 72nd. Spezia pulled a goal back two minutes into stoppage time and equalized three minutes later.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth advanced 2-0 at Everton in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Antoine Semenyo converted a Bournemouth penalty in the 32rd and Daniel Jebbison doubled the lead in the 43rd. Adams saw yellow in the 63rd minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 96th for Preston North End’s 0-0 home draw with Wycombe Wanderers. Preston advanced 4-2 on penalties. Wycombe didn’t covert in rounds two and three and Preston failed to convert in round four.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 3-3 draw at Stoke City, advancing 4-2 on penalties. Rubin Colwill put Cardiff up in the 8th and Yousef Salech doubled the lead in the 19th. Stoke City pulled a goal back in the 42nd, equalized in the 46th, and went ahead from a penalty in the 57th. Colwill equalized for Cardiff in the 19th. With the game going to penalties, both teams failed to convert in the second round and Stoke didn’t convert in the third round.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at home with Derby County in the Championship. Sargent scored in the 68th with Derby County equalizing two minutes into stoppage time. Donovan Pines’s Barnsley lost 2-1 at Stockport County in League One. Trailing from the 31st and a penalty in the 35th, Davis Keillor-Dunn scored for Barnsley in the 90th minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 1-1 at home with Eintracht in the Bundesliga. Tim Kleindienst put Gladbach up in the 26th and Eintracht equalized in the 31st minute. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 85th for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 home loss to VfB Stuttgart. An own-goal put Stuttgart up in the 50th and they doubled the lead in the 61st. Dortmund’s Julian Brandt pulled a goal back in the 81st. Julian Ryerson saw red for Dortmund in the 89th minute.

James Sands’s St Pauli lost 2-0 at RB Leipzig, falling behind in the 16th and with Leipzig scoring again in the 35th. RB Leipzig played a man down from the 69th minute. John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel drew 2-2 at home with VfL Bochum, taking the lead from a Steven Skrzybski penalty in the 3rd. VFL Bochum equalized in the 37th and went ahead in the 39th. Tolkin assisted on David Zec’s equalizer in the 50th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis lost 3-2 at Celta Vigo in La Liga. Antony opened the scoring for Real Betis in the 10th with Diego Llorente making it 2-0 in the 22nd. Celta Vigo pulled a goal back in the 63rd, equalized in the 65th, and went ahead in the 87th minute.

Mark McKenzie subbed out at halftime for Toulouse’s 2-2 draw at Auxerre in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 62nd, Charlie Cresswell equalized for Toulouse in the 68th. With Auxerre retaking the lead in the 73rd, Noah Edjouma equalized for Toulouse in the 89th minute. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon shutout Reims 4-0 at home. Tessmann subbed out in the 81st. Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon up in the 36th, Corentin Tolisso doubled the lead in the 68th, and Rayan Cherki made it 3-0 in the 79th. Reims saw red in the 87th. Lyon’s Georges Mikautadze scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege 4-2 at home in the Belgian Pro League. Dennis Eckert put Standard up in the 10th. Westerlo’s Isa Sakamoto equalized in the 17th, Matija Frigan put them up in the 31st, and Dogucan Haspolat scored in the 46th. Islam Slimani made it 4-1 Westerlo in the 89th. Standard’s Andreas Hountondji scored three minutes into stoppage time. Reynolds saw yellow in the 14th minute.

Taylor Booth subbed on in the 78th for FC Twente’s 3-3 draw at Heerenveen. Daan Rots opened the scoring for Twente in the 3rd and Gustaf Lagerbielke doubled the lead in the 23rd. Heerenveen scored in the 33rd. Twente went a man down in the 35th with a red card to Bas Kuipers. Heerenveen equalized in the 53rd. Twente retook the lead in the 62nd but Heerenveen equalized again three minutes into stoppage time. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht lost 1-0 at home to Almere City to a 28th minute goal.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 82nd for Lausanne’s 4-1 home win over Yverdon in the Swiss Super League. Alban Ajdini put Laussane up in the 27th, Alvyn Sanches doubled the lead in the 32nd, and an own-goal made it 3-0 in the 36th. Yverdon pulled a goal back in the 45th. Sanches scored again for Lausanne in the 72nd minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 0-0 at home with Blau-Weis Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 72nd for Asteras Tripolis’ 101 draw at Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. Nikos Kaltsas put Asteras Tripolis up in the 4th and Olympiacos equalized in the 11th. Gioacchini saw yellow in the 76th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos lost 2-0 at Aris to a goal in the 43rd and a 50th minute penalty.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America beat Puebla 2-1 at home in Liga MX. Zendejas opened the scoring in the 13th. Playing a man up from the 37th, Henry Martic doubled the Club America lead in the 38th. Puebla scored in the 73rd minute. Cade Cowell subbed on in the 58th for Chivas’ 2-1 home win over Club Tijuana. Alan Pulido put Chivas up in the 28th and Roberto Alvarado made it 2-0 in the 30th. Tijuana pulled a goal back eight minutes into first-half stoppage time and played a man down from the 81st minute.

Matko Miljevic’s Huracan beat Tigre 2-0 at home in Argentina’s Primera Division. Matias Tissera opened the scoring in the 17th and Miljevic doubled the Huracan lead in the 83rd minute.

Alan Sonora subbed on in the 57th for Cerro Porteno’s 1-0 loss at Trinidense in Paraguay’s Division Profesional. Trinidense scored a minute into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Andrija Novakovich (Bari 1 – Juve Stabia 3), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 3 – Cardiff City 3, 2-4 pens, FA Cup), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Sheffield Wednesday 1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 2 0 Wigan 1, FA Cup), Haji Wright (Coventry City 1 – Ipswich Town 4, FA Cup), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United 0 – Millwall 2, FA Cup), Caleb Wiley (Watford 2 0 Sunderland 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty (Celtic 5 – Raith Rovers 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Bayer Leverkusen), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Gladbach 1), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 0 – Augsburg 0), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Jahn Regensburg 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Kaiserslautern 1), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 1 – Saarbrucken 2), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 1 – PSG 4), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 2 – Lille 1), Jordan Pefok (Reims 0 – Lyon 4), Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Sergino Dest, and Richy Ledezma (PSV 1 – Willem II 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 5 – OFI 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – UNAM Pumas 1), Joe Corona (Tijuana 1 – Chivas 2)

On Monday, Matt Turner and Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace advanced 2-0 at Doncaster in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Daniel Munoz put Palace up in the 31st and Justin DeVenny scored in the 55th minute. In the Israeli Premier League, Kenny Saief subbed out in the 82nd for Maccabi Haifa’s 1-1 home draw with Hapoel Haifa. Trailing from an own-goal in the 55th, Maccabi Haifa’s Lior Refaelov equalized eight minutes into stoppage time.

USMNT players in the FA Cup Fifth Round

Preston North End (Duane Holmes) vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City (Ethan Horvath)

Crystal Palace (Chris Richards and Matt Turner) vs Fulham

Bournemouth (Tyler Adams) vs Wolverhampton

Photo by Lisa Guglielmi – LiveMedia/IPA – ISIPhotos.com