Shutouts for AC Milan and Juventus, goal for Sargent

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan shutout Hellas Verona 1-0 at home. Pulisic subbed on in the 68th. Santiago Gimenez scored for AC Milan in the 75th. Musah saw yellow in the 16th minute. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus beat Inter Miami 1-0 at home. Francisco Conceicao scored the Juventus goal in the 74th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 60th for Palermo’s 2-2 home draw with Mantova in Serie B. Valerio Verre put Palermo up in the 26th. Mantova equalized in the 46th and went ahead in the 57th. Palermo’s Joel Pohjanpalo equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th. Pietro Ceccaroni saw red for Palermo in the 69th minute.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 74th for Gladbach’s 2-1 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Lukas Ullrich put Gladbach up in the 10th and Tim Kleindienst doubled the lead in the 26th. Union Berlin converted a penalty in the 63rd minute. James Sands’s St Pauli lost 1-0 at home to Freiburg, giving up an 88th minute own-goal.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 79th for Mainz’s 2-0 win at Heidenheim. Jonathan Burkardt opened the scoring for Mainz in the 28th and Nelson Wiper doubled the lead in the 49th minute. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 80th for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 loss at VfL Bochum. Dortmund fell behind in the 33rd and Bochum scored again in the 35th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home in the Premier League. Emile Smith Rowe put Fulham up in the 15th with Nottingham Forest equalizing in the 37th. Fulham retook the lead from a Calvin Bassey goal in the 62nd minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at home to Everton. Trailing from the 42nd, Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized for Palace in the 47th. Everton scored again in the 80th minute.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth won 3-1 at Southampton. Bournemouth went ahead from a Dango Quattara goal in the 14th and Ryan Christie doubled the lead in the 16th. Southampton pulled a goal back in the 72nd, but Marcus Tavernier scored for Bournemouth in the 83rd minute.

Daryl Dike subbed on in the 77th for West Brom’s 1-1 draw at Millwall in the Championship. With West Brom trailing from the 19th, an own-goal leveled the score in the 26th. Dike saw yellow in the 82nd minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 77th for Norwich City’s 1-1 draw at Hull City. Trailing from the 14th, Sargent equalized for Norwich in the 47th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Watford to a 40th minute goal.

Donovan Pines’s Barnsley lost 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in League One. Jon Russell scored for Barnsley in the 14th. Huddersfield equalized in the 59th and scored again in the 61st minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic shutout Dundee United 3-0 at home. Callum McGregor put Celtic up in the 23rd, Trusty assisted on Jota’s goal in the 35th, and Adam Idah finished off the scoring in the 84th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis shutout Real Sociedad 3-0 at home in La Liga. Playing a man up from the 20th, Antony scored for Real Betis in the 51st and Marc Roca added goals in the 64th and 69th. Real Sociedad saw red again in the 75th minute.

Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 70th for Toulouse in their 1-0 home loss to PSG in Ligue 1. PSG scored in the 52nd minute. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon won 4-1 at Montpellier. Georges Mikautadze scored for Lyon in the 3rd with Montpellier equalizing in the 38th. Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah put Lyon up for good in the 50th, Corentin Tolisso added a goal in the 53rd, and Alexandre Lacazette finished off the scoring in the 73rd minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 2-1 at home to KRC Genk. Trailing from goals in the 35th and 78th and playing up a man from four minutes into stoppage time, Dennis Eckert converted a Standard penalty nine minutes into stoppage time.

Richy Ledezma’s PSV drew 2-2 at home with Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht. Armando Obispo put PSV up in the 11th. Mike van der Hoorn equalized for Utrecht in the 16th and Aaronson scored in the 75th. PSV’s Isaac Babadi equalized two minutes into stoppage time. Aaronson saw yellow in the 61st minute. Taylor Booth’s FC Twente shutout Waalwijk 2-0 at home. Sam Lammers put Twente up in the 28th and Booth assisted on Sem Steijn’s goal in the 83rd minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 63rd for Lausanne’s 1-1 draw at FC Basel in the Swiss Super League. Down a goal from the 3rd, an own-goal leveled the score for Laussane in the 67th minute.

George Bello subbed out in the 86th for LASK’s 0-0 draw at Grazer in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 74th for Sonderjyske’s 4-1 loss at Sonderjyske in the Superliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 24th and 26th, Ivan Tchaboutang pulled a goal back for Sonderjyske in the 34th. AGF added goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time and the 51st. AGF saw red in the 66th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 63rd for Asteras Tripolis’ 2-1 loss at OFI in the Greek Super League. Down a goal from the 59th, Nikos Kaltsas equalized for Asteras Tripolis in the 73rd. OFI scored again two minutes into stoppage time. Asteras Tripolis’ Miguel Mora saw red eight minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 86th for Club America’s 3-2 home loss to Necaxa in Liga MX. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 31st, Club America’s Alvaro Fidalgo scored in the 50th and equalized in the 59th. Club America’s Kevin Alvarez saw red in the 80th. Necaxa scored again nine minutes into stoppage time.

Alan Sonora subbed on in the 71st for Cerro Porteno’s 2-1 home win over Deportivo Recoleta in Peru’s Division Profesional. Down a goal from a penalty in the 27th, Cerro Porteno’s Cecilio Dominguez equalized from the penalty spot in the 49th and Gustavo Velazquez scored in the 77th. Deportivo Recoleta played a man down from the 87th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 71st for Huracan’s 1-0 home win over Union in the Argentine Primera Division. Miljevic converted a Huracan penalty in the 51st minute.

Did Not Play: Andrija Novakovich (Bari 1 – Cremonese 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – VfB Stuttgart 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Holstein Kiel 1), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 1 – Eintracht 3), Julian Green (Furth 0 – Elversberg 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 2), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 5 – Hansa Rostock 0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Everton 2), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Bristol City 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 3 – Swansea City 1), Duane Holmes (PNE 0 – Burnley 0), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – Sheffield Wednesday 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Middlesbrough 0), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 7 – Nantes 1), Jordan Pefok (Reims 0 – Angers 1), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 1 – Cercle Brugge 1), Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Sergino Dest (PSV 2 – Utrecht 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Volos 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 7 – Lamia 0), Cade Cowell (Chivas 1 – Toluca 2), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Santos Laguna 1), Joe Corona (Tijuana 1 – Juarez 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: AC Milan vs Feyenoord at 12:45pm and Bayern Munich vs Celtic at 3pm. CBS Sports has Atalanta vs Club Brugge at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Deportes Inquique vs Santa Fe at 5pm and Alianza Lima vs Boca Juniors at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Sporting KC vs Inter Miami at 8pm and Colorado vs LAFC at 10pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Atlas vs Necaxa at 10pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com