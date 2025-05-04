The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts with the last regular season matchday in the Championship. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 79th for Leeds United’s 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle. Leeds won the Championship, tied on 100 points with Burnley. An own-goal put Plymouth up in the 18th. Wilfried Gnonto equalized for Leeds in the 53rd and Manor Solomon scored a minute into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City beat Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City 4-2 at home. Marcelino Nunez put Norwich up in the 13th. Cardiff’s Calum Chambers saw red in the 16th and Nunez scored again for Norwich in the 17th. Borja Sainz made it 3-0 Norwich in the 23rd. Yousef Salech converted a Cardiff penalty in the 56th. Norwich’s Shane Duffy scored in the 67th and Salech pulled a goal back for Cardiff in the 84th minute. Norwich finished 13th and Cardiff City finished 24th.

Daryl Dike subbed out in the 62nd for West Bromwich Albion’s 5-3 home win over Luton Town. Tom Fellows put West Brom up in the 7th with Luton equalizing in the 9th. West Brom retook the lead from a Dike goal in the 30th, Fellows scored again in the 30th, and Callum Styles added goals in the 57th and 61st. Luton Town pulled goals back in the 65th and 88th minutes. West Brom finished 9th.

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City drew 0-0 at Derby County. Stoke finished in 18th-place. Haji Wright’s Coventry City shutout Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough 2-0 at home. Morris subbed out in the 78th. Jack Rudoni scored Coventry’s goals in the 44th and 87th minutes. Coventry finished 5th and advanced to the playoffs while Boro finished 10th.

Caleb Wiley subbed out in the 78th for Watford’s 1-1 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Trailing from the 29th, Watford’s Moussa Sissoko pulled a goal back a minute into first-half stoppage time. Watford finished 14th in the table.

In the Premier League, Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 1-0 at Aston Villa to a 12th minute goal. Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth won 2-1 at Arsenal, falling behind in the 34th. Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen equalized in the 67th and Evanilson scored in the 75th minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 4-4 at home with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Fabio Chiarodia scored for Gladbach in the 5th and Rocco Reitz doubled the lead in the 32nd. Hoffenheim scored in the 43rd and equalized in the 54th. Gladbach retook the lead from a Franck Honorat goal in the 64th. Hoffenheim equalized in the 73rd and went ahead in the 81st. Tim Kleindienst equalized for Gladbach a minute into stoppage time.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel won 3-1 at Augsburg. Shuto Machino converted a Holstein Kiel penalty in the 25th and Alexander Bernhardsson added goals in the 40th and 51sdt. Augsburg scored in the 90th minute. Julian Green subbed out in the 87th for Furth’s 1-0 loss at Hertha BSC in the 2.Bundesliga. Hertha BSC scored in the 16th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 1-1 at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Down a goal from the 44th, Celtic’s Adam Idah equalized in the 57th minute.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 82nd for Venezia’s 1-1 draw at Torino in Serie A. Kike Perez put Venezia up in the 37th and Torino equalized from a penalty in the 77th minute. Weston McKennieand Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 1-1 at Bologna in Serie A. Weah subbed out in the 86th. Khephren Thuram scored for Juventus in the 9th and Bologan equalized in the 54th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 79th for Bari’s 1-0 home win over Pisa in Serie B. Nicholas Bonfanti scored for Bari in the 9th minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 57th for Palermo’s 2-1 loss at Cesena. Trailing from the 37th, Niccolo Pierozzi equalized for Palermo six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Cesena scored again in the 46th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 65th for Reims’ 1-0 loss at Nice in Ligue 1. Nice scored in the 15th minute. Folarin Balogun’s Monaco won 3-1 at St Etienne. Maghnes Akliouche put Monaco up in the 2nd with St Etienne equalizing in the 65th. Al-Musrati returned Monaco’s lead in the 68th and Balogun scored in the 79th minute.

Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 64th for Westerlo’s 4-2 home win over Dender in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing from the 37th, Westerlo’s Allahyer Sayyadmanesh equalized from the penalty spot three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Dender retook the lead from the penalty spot in the 62nd. Westerlo retook the lead from a Matija Frigan goal in the 76th. Griffin Yow converted a Westerlo penalty in the 88th and Serhly Sydorchuk scored six minutes into stoppage time. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 1-0 at home to Charleroi to a 50th minute goal.

Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma, and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Fortuna Sittard 4-1 at home in the Eredivisie. Ledezma subbed out for Dest in the 76th and Tillman subbed out in the 89th. Ivan Perisic scored for PSV in the 15th and 40th with Noa Lang adding a goal in the 57th. Fortuna Sittard pulled a goal back in the 64th, but Perisic scored again in the 73rd minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 3-1 at Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga. Maximilian Entrup scored for LASK in the 46th with Tirol equalizing in the 50th. LASK went up for good from a Hrvoje Smolcic goal in the 58th and Christoph Lang doubled the lead in the 65th minute.

Aron Johannsson’s Valur lost 3-0 at Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar in Iceland. Valur fell behind in the 18th and Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar added goals in the 30th and 79th minutes.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed on in the 23rd for Panathinaikos’ 2-1 win at AEK Athens in the Greek Super League. Trailing from the 44th, Azzedine Ounahi equalized for Panathinaikos in the 51st and Karol Swiderski converted a penalty in the 61st. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 67th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini’s Asteras Tripolis lost 4-1 at Atromitos. Trailing 4-0 from goals in the 4th, 16th, 33rd, and 43rd, Anastasios Chatzigiovannis scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 49th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed on in the 59th for Huracan’s 1-0 home loss to Barracas Central in Argentina’s Primera Division. Huracan fell behind in the 49th minute.

Did Not Play: Donovan Pines (Barnsley 4 – Reading 2, Barnsley finished 12th in League One), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Borussia Dortmund 4), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – Wolfsburg 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Mainz 1), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 1 – Eintracht 1), James Sands (St Pauli 0 – Stuttgart 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Furth 0), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 4 – Energie Cottbus 2), Auston Trusty (Celtic 1 – Rangers 1), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 2 – Espanyol 1), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse 2 – Rennes 1), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 1 – Marseille 1), Ricardo Pepi (PSV 4 – Fortuna Sittard 1), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 0 – Sparta 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 3 – Berne 2), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Olympiacos 4), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 1 – Hapoel Haifa 5), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Olimpia 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League semifinals on CBS: Inter Milan vs Barcelona at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Atletico Bucaramanga vs Racing Club at 6pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Corinthians vs America de Cali at 8:30pm and Melgar vs Lanus at 10pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Tacoma vs Portland at 10pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: Pacific vs Vancouver FC at 10pm ET.

Photo by Simon Davies – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com