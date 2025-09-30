Champions League wins for Marseille and Atalanta

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the league phase of the Champions League, where Tim Weah subbed on at halftime for Marseille’s 4-0 home win over Ajax. Igor Paixao opened the scoring for Marseille in the 6th, doubling the lead in the 12th. Mason Greenwood added a goal in the 26th and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off the scoring in the 52nd minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 53rd for Atalanta’s 2-1 home win over Club Brugge. Trailing from the 38th, Atalanta’s Lazar Samardzic equalized from the penalty spot in the 74th. Mario Pasalic put Atalanta up for good in the 87th with Musah assisting. Musah saw yellow in the 58th minute.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 0-0 at Palermo in Serie B. Palermo played a man down from two minutes into stoppage time. Busio saw yellow in the 86th minute. Andrija Novakovich’s Reggiana drew 1-1 at home with Spezia. Trailing from the 26th and playing a man up from the 52nd, Natan Girma equalized for Reggiana in the 61st minute.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 88th for Derby County’s 1-1 home draw with Charlton Athletic in the Championship. Down a goal from the 37th, Matthew Clarke equalized in the 79th minute. Ethan Horvath was in goal for Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Birmingham City. Falling behind in the 9th, Jamal Lowe equalized for Sheffield Wednesday in the 37th and George Brown scored in the 76th. Birmingham City leveled the score nine minutes into stoppage time. Aidan Morris subbed out in the 65th for Middlesbrough’s 0-0 home draw with Stoke City.

In the EFL Trophy group stage, Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 58th for Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 loss at Harrogate Town. Huddersfield Town fell behind in the 11th minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 80th for SV Waldhof’s 3-2 win at Havelse in Germany’s 3.Liga. Francisco Mascarenhas put Waldhof up in the 11th and Felix Lohkemper doubled their lead in the 58th. Havelse pulled a goal back in the 60th and equalized in the 73rd. Nicklas Shipnoski returned the Waldhof lead in the 74th. Havelse saw red four minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to MLS, Chicago won 5-3 at Inter Miami. D’Avilla Dje Tah opened the scoring for Chicago in the 11th and Jonathan Dean made it 2-0 in the 31st. Tomas Alives pulled a goal back for Miami in the 39th. The Fire’s Rominigue Kouame increased their lead in the 43rd. Luis Suarez pulled a goal back for Inter Miami in the 57th and equalized in the 74th. The Fire went up for good from a Justin Reynolds goal in the 80th and Brian Gutierrez scored in the 83rd minute.

Did Not Play: Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 5 – Eintracht 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Atletico Madrid 5), Damion Downs (Southampton 2 – Sheffield United 1),

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Union St Gilloise vs Newcastle at 12:45pm and Monaco vs Manchester City at 3pm. CBS Sports has Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic at 3pm.

FIFA U-20 World Cup on FS2: Spain vs Mexico at 4pm and Argentina vs Australia at 7pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Italy vs Cuba at 4pm. Brazil vs Morocco is on FS1 at 7pm.

Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Alianza Atletico vs Universitario at 7pm and Alianza Lima vs Atletico Grau at 9:30pm. US Open Cup final on CBS Sports: Austin vs Nashville at 8pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Plaza Amador vs Real Espana at 8pm. USL Championship on CBS Sports: Sacramento vs Orange County at 10:30pm. ET.

