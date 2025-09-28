USMNT Players Abroad: Two goals for Zendejas, Pulisic scores again

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Liga MX, where Alex Zendejas scored twice in Club America’s 4-1 home win over UNAM Pumas. Trailing from the 34th, an own-goal leveled the score for Club America in the 55th. Raul Zuniga put Club America up in the 59th. Zendejas added a goal in the 73rd and converted a penalty in the 83rd minute.

Richy Ledezma and Cade Cowell’s Chivas beat Puebla 2-0 on the road. Cowell subbed on at halftime and Ledezma subbed out in the 69th. Ledezma assisted on Bryan Gonzalez’s opener in the 6th and Omar Govea doubled the lead in the 12th minute. Marco Farfan’s Tigres won 2-0 at Queretaro. Juan Brunetta put Tigres up in the 30th. Playing a man up from the 42nd, Marcelo Flores scored for Tigres in the 53rd minute.

Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato won 2-0 at Alebrijes in the Liga de Expansion. Playing a man up from the 26th, Julio Doldan scored for Irapuato in the 44th. Irapuato saw red in the 64th and Alebrijes saw red again two minutes into stoppage time. Juan Gamboa scored for Irapuato four minutes into stoppage time. Alvarado saw yellow in the 13th minute.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 1-1 at home with Yunus Musah’s Atalanta in Serie A. McKennie subbed on in the 58th and Musah followed in the 76th. Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Atalanta a minute into first-half stoppage time and Juan Cabal equalized for Juventus in the 78th. Atalanta’s Marten de Roon saw red in the 80th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 59th in AC Milan’s 2-0 home win over Napoli. Pulisic assisted on Alexis Saelemaeker’s goal in the 3rd and scored in the 31st. AC Milan’s Pervis Estupinan saw red in the 57th and Napoli converted a penalty in the 60th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 80th for Reggiana’s 3-1 loss at Sudtirol in Serie B. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 18th, 26th, and 56th, Manolo Portanova scored for Reggiana in the 59th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia shutout Spezia 2-0 at home, playing a man up from the 8th. Andrea Adorante converted a Venezia penalty in the 29th and Seid Korac scored in the 54th minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 2-1 at home in the Premier League, going ahead from an Ismaila Sarr goal in the 9th. Liverpool equalized in the 87th, but Eddie Nketiah returned Palace’s lead seven minutes into stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 2-2 at home with Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth. Adams subbed out in the 81st and Aaronson followed in the 87th. Antoine Semenyo put Bournemouth up in the 26th. Joe Rodon equalized for Leeds in the 37th and Sean Longstaff scored in the 54th. Eli Kroupi equalized for Bournemouth three minutes into stoppage time. Aaronson saw yellow in the 70th minute.

George Campbell’s West Brom drew 1-1 at home with Leicester City in the Championship. Smuel Iling-Junior put West Brom up in the 10th and an own-goal leveled the score for Leicester City three minutes into stoppage time. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at Stoke City. Jovon Makama put Norwich up in the 26th and Stoke equalized in the 48th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 72nd for Coventry City’s 3-0 home win over Birmingham City. Brandon Thomas Asante opened the scoring for Coventry in the 16th. Birmingham City saw red in the 42nd and gave up an own-goal in the 49th. Victor Torp finished off the Coventry City scoring in the 78th. Wright saw yellow two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Aidan Morris subbed out in the 72nd for Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw at Southampton. Trailing from the 61st, Kaly Sene equalized for Boro in the 77th minute. Caleb Wiley subbed on in the 62nd for Watford’s Watford’s 2-1 home win over Hull City. Down a goal from the 25th, Imran Louza equalized for Watford in the 60th and Vivaldo Semedo scored in the 78th minute.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 74th for Derby County’s 1-1 draw at Wrexham. Trailing from the 59th, Agyemang assisted on Ben Brereton Diaz’s equalizer in the 72nd minute. Ethan Horvath was in goal for Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw with Queens Park Rangers. Dominin Iorfa put Sheffield Wednesday up in the 30th and QPR equalized from a penalty in the 48th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 89th for Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 win at Exeter City. Leo Castledine scored Huddersfield’s goal in the 28th minute. Dom Dwyer subbed on in the 89th for Mansfield Town’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham United. Trailing from a penalty in the 7th, Tyler Robers equalized for Mansfield Town in the 62nd and Dwyer scored in the 90th minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 4-6 at home to Eintracht in the Bundesliga. Trailing 6-0 from goals in the 11th, 15th, 35th, 39th, a minute into first-half stoppage time, and the 47th, Jens Castrop scored for Gladbach in the 72nd with Scally assisting. Haris Tabakovic pulled a goal back for Gladbach in the 78th and Yannik Engelhardt scored in the 83rd. Scally assisted on Grant-Leon Ranos’s goal nine minutes into stoppage time.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 80th for Mainz’s 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund. Down 2-0 from goals in the 27th and 40th, Mainz’s Robin Zentner saw red in the 67th minute. James Sands’s St Pauli lost 2-1 at home to Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen. Tillman subbed out in the 75th. Edmon Tapsoda put Leverkusen up in the 25th and Hauke Wahl equalized for St Pauli in the 32nd. Enrest Poku returned Leverkusen’s lead in the 58th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 74th for FC Koln’s 2-1 home loss to VfB Stuttgart. Jakub Kaminski put Koln up in the 4th. Stuttgart equalized from a penalty in the 28th and went ahead in the 81st minute. In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green subbed on in the 62nd for Furth’s 1-0 loss at Schalke. Furth fell behind in the 77th minute. John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 1-0 at SV Elversberg to a penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof beat Essen 6-1 at home in the 3. Liga. Felix Lohkemper scored for Waldhof in the 10th and an own-goal doubled their lead in the 24th. Niklas Shipnoski added goals in the 76th, 80th, and converted a penalty in the 89th. Boyd finished off the scoring five minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 0-0 at home with Hibernian in the Premiership.

Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 70th for Albacete for their 4-3 win over Gijon in Spain’s Segunda Division. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 11th, 30th, and 37th, Antonio Puertas pulled a goal back seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. Agus Medina scored for Albacete in the 71st. Abacete’s Jon Morcillo equalized in the 88th and converted a penalty nine minutes into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 68th for Ceuta’s 0-0 win at Cadiz.

Tim Weah subbed on for Marseille in the 58th for their 2-1 win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Down a goal from the 49th, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized for Marseille in the 78th and Michael Murillo scored a minute into stoppage time. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon beat Lille 1-0 on the road. Tyler Morton scored Lyon’s goal in the 13th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed on at halftime for Monaco’s 3-1 loss at Lorient. Monaco’s Thilo Kehrer saw red in the 38th. Lorient went up 3-0 from goals in the 40th, 76th, and 82nd. Monaco’s Ansu Fati converted a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 2-2 at home with Nantes. Trailing from four minutes into stoppage time, Yann Gboho equalized for Toulouse in the 47th. Nantes retook the lead in the 61st. Toulouse’s Aron Donnum equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 79th for CD Tondela’s 2-1 win at Santa Clara in the Primeira Division. Maranhao put Tondela up in the 60th and Sphephelo Sithole made it 2-0 in the 63rd. Santa Clara converted a penalty in the 76th minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 2-1 at home to Club Brugge in the Jupiler League. Rafiki Said put Standard up in the 8th with Club Brugge equalizing in the 10th. Fossey saw red in the 62nd. Club Brugge scored again a minute into stoppage time. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-0 at Union St-Gilloise to goals in the 63rd and 78th minutes.

Ricardo Pepi subbed out in the 32nd for PSV’s 2-1 win at Excelsior in the Eredivisie. Trailing from the 13th, Joey Veerman equalized for PSV in the 19th and Ismael Saibari scored in the 72nd minute.

George Bello subbed out in the 74th for LASK’s 1-0 loss at Wolfsberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Wolfsberg scored in the 84th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK drew 0-0 at Ried.

Aziel Jackson subbed on in the 78th for Jagiellonia Bialystok’s 2-2 draw at Lech Poznan in the Ekstraklasa. Jesus Imaz put Jagiellonia Bialystok up three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Lech Poznan equalized in the 46th. Jagiellonia Bialystok retook the lead from an Oskar Pietuszewski goal in the 48th. Lech Poznan equalized from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 66th for Sonderjyske’s 2-1 home loss to Copenhagen in the Superliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 29th and 56th, Magnus Jensen converted a Sonderjyske penalty in the 82nd minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos won 2-1 at Panetolikos in the Greek Super League. Down from a penalty in the 18th, Tete equalized for Panathinaikos in the 57th and Alexander Jeremejeff scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Nicholas Gioacchini’s Asteras Tripolis drew 3-3 at home with PAOK. Federico Macheda put Asteras Tripolis up in the 7th. PAOK equalized from the penalty spot in the 21st, scored in the 26th, and converted another penalty in the 34th. Dimitis Emmanouilidis pulled a goal back two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Gioacchini equalized in the 74th. Asteras Tripolis’ Konstantinos Pomonis saw red in the 90th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Huracan’s 0-0 draw at Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina’s Primera Division.

Did Not Play: Joe Corona (Tijuana 2 – Cruz Azul 0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Aston Villa 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Leicester City 1), Damion Downs (Southampton 1 – Middlesbrough 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – RB Leipzig 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 6 – Gladbach 4), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 4 – Eintracht 6), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 3 – Nurnberg 0), Auston Trusty (Celtic 0 – Hibernian 0), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 5 – Real Madrid 2), Sergino Dest (PSV 2 – Excelsior 1), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 3 – Fortuna Sittard 2), Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 1 – Silkeborg 1), Aron Johannsson (Valur 0 – Fram 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Sportivo Luqueno 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: Kairat vs Real Madrid at 12:45pm and Chelsea vs Benfica at 3pm. CBS Sports has Paphos vs Bayern Munich at 3pm. FIFA U-20 World Cup on FS2: Egypt vs New Zealand at 4pm. FS2 has Panama vs Ukraine at 4pm and Korea vs Paraguay at 7pm. Chile vs Japan is on FS1 at 7pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Cusco vs Deportivo Garcilaso at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by Beautiful Sports/Carabelli – dpa via ZUMA Press ISIPhotos.com