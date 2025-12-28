UPDATED: Goals for Pulisic and Agyemang

The holiday roundup for USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 76th for AC Milan’s 3-0 home win over Hellas Verona. Pulisic opened the scoring a minute into first-half stoppage time. Christopher Nkunku converted an AC Milan penalty in the 48th and scored again in the 53rd minute.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 2-0 at Pisa, taking the lead from a Pierre Kalulu goal in the 73rd. Kenan Yildiz added a goal for Juventus two minutes into stoppage time. Yunus Musah subbed on at halftime for Atalanta’s 1-0 home loss to Inter Milan. Atalanta fell behind in the 65th minute. Benjamin Cremaschi subbed on four minutes into stoppage time for Parma’s 1-0 home win over Fiorentina. Oliver Sorensen scored for Parma in the 48th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 79th for Reggiana’s 2-1 loss at Sampdoria in Serie B. Manolo Portanova put Reggiana up in the 14th. Sampdoria equalized in the 26th and scored again in the 88th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 1-0 at West Ham United in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez scored Fulham’s goal in the 85th minute. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 1-1 at Sunderland. Trailing from the 28th, Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized for Leeds in the 47th minute with Aaronson assisting.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 85th for Derby County’s 1-1 draw at Birmingham City in the Championship. Agyemang opened the scoring in the 27th. Derby played a man down from the 39th when Joe Ward saw red. Birmingham equalized in the 64th and saw red two minutes into stoppage time. George Campbell and Daryl Dike’s West Brom lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City. Dike subbed on in the 77th. Trailing from goals in the 4th and 22nd, Ousmane Diakite scored for West Brom in the 85th minute.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 67th for Coventry City’s 1-0 home win over Swansea City. Ephron Mason-Clark scored Coventry’s goal in the 44th minute. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 69th for Huddersfield Town’s 5-0 home win over Port Vale in League One. Leo Castledine opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the 5th, Ryan Ledson doubled the lead in the 15th, and Bojan Radulovic scored in the 32nd. Alfie May added a goal for Huddersfield in the 50th and Castledine scored again in the 58th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 4-2 at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. Down a goal from the 3rd, Celtic’s Benjamin Nygren equalized in the 6th. Livingston retook the lead in the 8th. Yang Hyun-Jun equalized for Celtic in the 10th. Nygren scored again for Celtic in the 31st and Arne Engels converted a penalty in the 39th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-0 at Gent in the Jupiler League. Gent scored in the 18th and 23rd minutes.

Did Not Play: Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Virtus Entella 0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Spurs 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Brentford 4), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Aston Villa 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Charlton Athletic 0), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 0 – Blackburn 0), Caleb Wiley (Watford 2 – Leicester City 1), Damion Downs (Southampton 1 – Oxford United 2), Ethan Horvath (Sheffield Wednesday 2 – Hull City 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 4 – Livingston 2), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 1 – STVV 2), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 8 – Maccabi Ahi Nazareth 1)

The Championship resumed its holiday schedule on Monday, starting with George Campbell’s West Brom beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at home. Campbell opened the scoring for West Brom in the 25th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 35th. Nat Phillips returned West Brom’s lead in the 55th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 83rd for Norwich City’s 1-0 home loss to Watford. Norwich fell behind in the 90th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 79th for Coventry City’s 2-0 home loss to Ipswich Town. Coventry City fell behind in the 72nd and Ipswich Town scored again in the 83rd minute. Aidan Morris subbed on in the 59th for Middlesbrough’s 1-0 home loss to Hull City to a 12th minute goal. Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County lost 2-1 at Leicester City. Down a goal from the 6th, Rhian Brewster equalized for Derby in the 9th. Leicester City scored again in the 41st minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 88th for Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 home win over Northampton Town in League One. Joe Low put Huddersfield up five minutes into first-half stoppage time and Bojan Radulovic scored in the 83rd minute.

Did Not Play: Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – QPR 1), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Norwich City 0), Damion Downs (Southampton 1 – Birmingham City 1), Ethan Horvath (Sheffield Wednesday 0 – Blackburn Rovers 0), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 1 – Bolton Wanderers 0)

Tuesday saw Auston Trusty’s Celtic lose 2-0 at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. Motherwell scored in the 14th and 58th. Trusty saw yellow in the 52nd minute.

Did Not Play: Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Bournemouth 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Chelsea 2)

Wednesday had Kenny Saief subbed in in the 66th for Maccabi Haifa’s 4-0 win at FC Ashdod in the Ligat Ha’al round of 16. Silva Kani opened the scoring for Maccabi Haifa in the 29th, Peter Agba doubled the lead in the 43rd, and Kenji Gorre made it 3-0 in the 58th. Dolev Haziza added a Maccabi Haifa goal in the 79th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Uganda vs Nigeria at 11am and Benin vs Senegal at 2pm. beIN en Espanol has Tanzania vs Tunisia at 11am and Botswana vs Congo DR at 2pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr at 12:30pm. Premier League on USA: Chelsea vs Bournemouth at 2:30pm. NBCSN has Arsenal vs Aston Villa at 3:15pm. Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Motherwell vs Celtic at 3pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: NEOM vs Al Ittihad at 10:30am and Al Kholood vs Al Hilal at 12:30pm. Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria at 11am and Gabon vs Ivory Coast at 2pm. beIN en Espanol has Sudan vs Burkina Faso at 11am and Mozambique vs Cameroon at 2pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Leeds United at 12:30pm and Sunderland vs Manchester City at 3pm. NBCSN has Crystal Palace vs Fulham at 12:30pm and Brentford vs Spurs at 3pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Watford vs Birmingham City at 10am ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Deportes: Al Ahli vs Al Nassr at 12:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Toulouse vs Lens at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe at 3pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest at 7:30am and Brighton vs Burnley at 10am. Wolverhampton vs West Ham is on NBCSN at 10am. NBC has Bournemouth vs Arsenal at 12:30pm. Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Celtic vs Rangers at 7:30am and Dundee United vs Dundee at 10am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Valencia at 8am, Osasuna vs Athletic at 10:15am, and Espanyol vs Barcelona at 3pm.

Sunday has Serie A on CBS Sports: Lazio vs Napoli at 6:30am. Premier League on USA: Leeds vs Manchester United at 7:30am and Fulham vs Liverpool at 10am. NBCSN has Spurs vs Sunderland at 10am and Manchester City vs Chelsea at 12:30pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Derby County vs Wrexham at 10am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Sevilla vs Levante at 8am, Real Madrid vs Real Betis at 10:15am, Mallorca vs Giorna at 12:30pm, and Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm.

Monday has no games on the schedule. All Times Eastern

