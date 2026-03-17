USMNT Players Abroad: Bayer Leverkusen exits Champions League, LAFC advances in Concacaf

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Champions League round of 16 second-legs, where Malik Tillman subbed on in the 60th for Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 loss at Arsenal. Bayer Leverkusen exited the Champions League 3-1 on aggregate. Arsenal scored in the 36th and 63rd minutes.

In League One, Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 53rd for Huddersfield Town’s 2-2 home draw with Lincoln City. Ryan Hardie put Huddersfield up from an own-goal in the 15th and Ryan Ledson scored in the 20th. Huddersfield Town gave up an own-goal in the 29th and equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Gooch saw yellow two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Moving to Serie B, Andrija Novakovich’s Reggiana drew 0-0 at home with Monza. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 76th for Venezia’s 3-1 home win over Padova. Michael Svodoba put Venezia up in the 41st, Issa Doumbia doubled the lead in the 46th, and Enrique Perez made it 3-0 in the 74th. Padova pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute.

Concacaf Champions Cup

LAFC advanced 3-2 on aggregate after winning 2-1 on the night at Alajuelense in the round of 16 second-leg. Trailing on the night from a Santiago van der Putten goal in the 4th, LAFC’s Nathan Ordaz equalized in the 51st. David Martinez scored for LAFC two minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Gaga Slonina and Caleb Wiley (Chelsea 0 – PSG 3, Chelsea exits the Champions League 8-2 on aggregate), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 1 – Bradford City 1)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Wednesday’s soccer TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Eyupspor vs Trabzonspor at 1pm. UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Barcelona vs Newcastle at 1:45pm and Liverpool vs Galatasaray at 4pm. CBS Sports has Bayern Munich vs Atalanta at 4pm. Kings Cup on FS2: Al Ahli vs Al Hilal at 3pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Al Kholood vs Al Ittihad at 3pm.US Open Cup on CBS Sports: FC Motown vs Hartford Athletic at 7pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Olancho at 7:15pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Inter Miami vs Nashville at 7pm, Club America vs Philadelphia at 9pm, and Seattle vs Vancouver at 11pm. FS2 has Toluca vs San Diego at 11pm.Liga MX on Universo: Chivas vs Leon at 10pm ET.

Thursday’s soccer TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Besiktas vs Kasimpasa at 1pm. Europa League on CBS Sports: Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest at 1:45pm and Aston Villa vs Lille at 4pm. UniMas has AS Roma vs Bologna at 4pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Mount Pleasant Academy vs LA Galaxy at 7pm and Tigres vs Cincinnati at 9pm ET.

Friday’s soccer TV

Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Piast Gliwice vs Radomiak Radm at 1pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Angers at 3:45pm. Premier League on USA: Bournemouth vs Manchester United at 4pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Preston North End vs Stoke City at 4pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Real Sociedad at 4pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Tijuana at 9pm and Mazatlán vs Cruz Azul at 11pm ET.