USMNT Players Abroad: Bayer Leverkusen draws with Bayern Munich, goal for Balogun

The USMNT players abroad weekend roundup starts in the Bundesliga, where Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen drew with league leaders Bayern Munich. Folarin Balogun scored again in Ligue 1.

Bundesliga

Joe Scally’s Gladbach beat St Pauli 2-0 at home. Kevin Stoker opened the scoring in the 37th and Franck Honorat doubled Gladbach’s lead in the 62nd minute. Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 at home with Bayern Munich. Leverkusen went ahead from an Aleix Garcia goal in the 6th. Bayern saw red in the 42nd, equalized in the 69th, and saw red again in the 84th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 88th for Mainz’s 2-0 win at Werder Bremen. Paul Nebel scored for Mainz in the 5th and Lee Jae-sung added a goal in the 52nd minute. Damion Downs subbed out in the 67th for Hamburg’s 1-1 home draw with Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln. Fabio Vieira scored for Hamburg in the 39th and Said El Mala equalized for Koln in the 45th. Lund saw yellow in the 37th minute.

John Brooks subbed on in the 90th for Hertha BSC’s 1-1 home draw with VfL Bochum in the 2.Bundesliga. Dawid Kownacki converted a Hertha penalty a minute into first-half stoppage time. Bochum equalized a minute into stoppage time. John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 3-2 at home to Nurnberg. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 22nd, Adrian Kapralik pulled a goal back for Holstein Kiel in the 29th and Kasper Davidsen equalized eight minutes into first-half stoppage time. Nurnberg retook the lead in the 72nd minute.

Ligue 1

Tim Weah’s Marseille beat Auxerre 1-0 at home. Amine Gouiri scored Marseille’s goal in the 79th minute. Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 70th for Monaco’s 2-0 home win over Brest. Balogun opened the scoring in the 19th and Aleksandr Golovin doubled the Monaco lead in the 78th minute. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon drew 0-0 at Le Havre. Tessmann saw yellow in the 84th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 4-3 at Metz. Aron Donnum put Metz up in the 6th and Yann Gboho doubled the lead in the 14th. Metz pulled a goal back in the 30th and equalized in the 31st. Gboho scored again for Toulouse three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Metz leveled the score in the 88th. Mario Sauer put Toulouse up for good nine minutes into stoppage time.

Premier League

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest. Robinson saw yellow in the 62nd minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home with Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United. Aaronson subbed out at halftime.

Championship

Haji Wright subbed out in the 62nd for Coventry City’s 2-1 home loss to Southampton. Trailing from goals in the 48th and 85th, Victor Torp converted a Coventry penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough drew 1-1 at home with Bristol City. Leo Castledine scored Boro’d goal in the 65th and Bristol City equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

Daryl Dike and George Campbell’s West Brom won 3-0 at home. Dike subbed on in the 85th. Josh Maja scored for West Brom in the 24th. Playing a man up from the 35th, Aune Heggebo doubled the West Brom lead in the 67th and Isaac Price scored four minutes into stoppage time.

Serie A

Benjamin Cremaschi subbed out in the 12th for Parma’s 4-1 loss at Torino. Trailing from the 3rd, Mateo Pellegrino equalized for Parma in the 20th. Torino retook the lead in the 54th, doubled it from an own-goal in the 56th, and scored again a minute into stoppage time. Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 1-0 at Udinese. Jeremie Boga scored for Juventus in the 38th minute. Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan lost 1-0 at Lazio to a 26th minute goal.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 68th for Reggiana’s 4-1 loss at Bari in Serie B. Trailing 4-0 from goals in the 10th, 15th, 48th, and 57th, Mateus Lusuardi scored for Reggiana in the 89th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 0-0 at Sampdoria.

La Liga

Alex Freeman subbed out in the 83rd for Villarreal’s 1-1 draw at Alaves. Trailing from an own-goal in the 40th, Nicolas Pepe equalized for Villarreal eight minutes into stoppage time. In the Segunda Division, Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 47th for Ceuta’s 2-1 home loss to Deportivo La Coruna. Marcos Fernandez put Ceuta up in the 15th. Deportivo equalized in the 26th and scored a goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Elsewhere in Europe

Ricardo Pepi subbed out in the 70th for PSV’s 3-2 home loss to NEC Nijmegen. NEC took a 2-0 lead from goals in the 20th and 38th. PSV’s Kiliann Sildillia pulled a goal back in the 42nd. NEC scored again in the 67th. Couhaib Driouech scored for PSV three minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-1 at home to Club Brugge. Trailing from goals in the 6th and 35th, Seiji Kimura scored for Westerlo in the 64th minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 0-0 at home with Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Hartberg saw red a minute into stoppage time.

Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK neat Wolfsberg 2-0 at home. Mathias Olesen put Grazer up in the 25th and Daniel Maderner scored in the 80th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 86th for Sonderjyske’s 1-1 home draw with AGF in the Superliga. Down a goal from the 68th, Magnus Jensen equalized for Sonderjyske three minutes into stoppage time.

Liga MX

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 77th for Club America’s 2-0 home win over Mazatlán. Raphael Veiga put Club America up in the 43rd and Lima doubled the lead in the 81st minute.

Did Not Play: Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Hoffenheim 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Heidenheim 0), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 2 – St Pauli 0), James Sands (St Pauli 0 – Gladbach 2), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Elversberg 0), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 1 – Osnabruck 4), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Burnley 0), Gaga Slonina and Caleb Wiley (Chelsea 0 – Newcastle 1), Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 0 – Port Vale 0), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 2 – Barnsley 2), Yunus Musah (Atalanta 1 – Inter Milan 1), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 1 – Getafe 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty (Celtic 3 – Motherwell 1), Sergino Dest (PSV 2 – NEC Nijmegen 3), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 0 – Utrecht 2), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 1 – Royal Antwerp 1), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 – Piast Gliwice 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – Panetolikos 0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Asteras Tripolis 1 – AEL 1), Ventura Alvarado (Irapuato – Correcaminos 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 2 – Trinidense 1), Marco Farfan (Tigres 0 – Queretaro 0)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Monday’s soccer TV

Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Pogon Szczecin vs Korona Kielce at 2pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Cremonese vs Fiorentina at 3:45pm. Premier League on USA: Brentford vs Wolverhampton at 4pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs LEvante at 4pm ET.

Tuesday’s soccer TV

UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports: Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt at 1:45pm. UniMas has Chelsea vs PSG at 4pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Watford vs Wrexham at 3:45pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Vermont Green vs Portland Hearts of Pine at 7pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Alajuelense vs LAFC at 9pm and Cruz Azul vs Monterrey at 11pm ET.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com