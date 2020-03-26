USMNT 1 – Costa Rica 0

A 49th minute penalty was the difference with the USMNT shutting out Costa Rica 1-0 in Carson, California. With a lineup that featured several players making their debut, it was Ulysses Lllanez getting his first game and first goal for the United States. Gyazi Zardes had a goal called back for offside in the 85th minute. Sean Johnson and Bill Hamid shared the clean sheet for the USMNT.

The friendly concluded an interesting January camp for the USMNT. Originally scheduled for Doha, Qatar the tensions in the Middle East meant moving camp to Bradenton, Florida. From there, the USMNT spent a week in Carson in advance of the Costa Rica friendly.

With a mix of Olympic age-eligible players and veterans, the camp had a split focus. Olympic qualifying is on the schedule for March, with the USMNT working to field a squad that can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. That meant players getting their full national team debuts for the USA. Along with Llanez, Brenden Aaronson, Jesus Ferreira, Mark McKenzie, Brandon Servania, and Chase Gasper all won their first caps.

With Costa Rica fielding a squad with more experience, it was the USMNT trying to get a goal early with plenty of pressure. The USMNT finished with the advantage on shots, shots on goal, possession, passing, and passing accuracy.

Next on the schedule for the USMNT is a trip to Europe during the March international window. The USA plays the Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 (2:45pm ET - ESPN2), and Wales in Cardiff on the 30 (2:30pm ET - FS1).

-- GAME REPORT --

Match: U.S. Men's National Team vs. Costa Rica

Date: February 1, 2020

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, Calif.

Attendance: 9,172

Kickoff: 12:55 p.m. PT

Weather: 81 degrees; Sunny

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 1 1

CRC 0 0 0

USA - Ulyses Llanez (penalty kick) 50th minute

Lineups:

USA: 1-Sean Johnson (24-Bill Hamid, 76); 2-Reggie Cannon, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 3-Aaron Long (4-Mark McKenzie, 63) (capt.), 13-Sam Vine (21- Chase Gasper ,77); 8-Brenden Aaronson (16-Brandon Servania, 66), 6-Jackson Yueill, 17-Sebastian Lletget; 7-Paul Arriola, 10-Jesús Ferreira ( 9-Gyasi Zardes, 63), 19-Ulysses Llanez (11-Jonathan Lewis, 73)

Substitutes not used: 15-Justen Glad, 18-Chrisitian Cappis, 20-Julian Araujo

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

CRC: 1-Esteban Alvarado, 4-Keysher Fuller, 6-Keyner Brown, 3-Giancarlo Gonzáles (capt.), 22-Ronald Matarrita (8-Joseph Mora, 63), 20-David Guzmán, 17-Yeltsin Tejeda (15 Bernald Alfaro, 70), 12-Ulises Segura (2-Luis Diaz,46), 11-Ariel Lassiter (10-Randall Leal, 46), 7-Johan Venegas (13-Christopher Núñez, (78), 21-Marcos Ureña (9-Manfred Ugalde, 78)

Substitutes not used: 18-Aaron Cruz, 23-Luis Alpízar, 5-Pablo Arboine, 14-Marvin Loría, 16-Jeikel Venegas, 19-Kevin Espinoza

Head coach: Rónald González

Stats Summary: USA / CRC

Shots: 17/ 14

Shots on Goal: 5/ 2

Saves: 2/ 4

Corner Kicks: 10 / 3

Fouls: 24/ 13

Offside: 2/ 0

Misconduct Summary:

CRC - Ronald Matarrita (caution) 26th minute

USA - Ulyses Llanez (Caution) 69

Officials:

Referee: Oshane NATION (JAM)

Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas ANDERSON (JAM)

Assistant Referee 2: Ojay DUHANEY (JAM)

4th Official: Tristley BASSUE (SKN)

Photo by John Dorton - ISIPhotos.com