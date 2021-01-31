USMNT 7 – Trinidad & Tobago 0

The USMNT had no trouble against an under-strength Trinidad & Tobago, closing out January camp with a 7-0 win at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. With the USMNT a mix of senior national team players and U-23s, it didn’t take them long to get in sync. Jonathan Lewis scored in the 2nd minute, one of three players to finish with two goals. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner saved a penalty on his way to a clean sheet in his senior squad debut.

Jesus Ferreira doubled the USMNT lead in the 9th minute with Paul Arriolia scoring in the 22nd. Arriola was the first of the USMNT players with two goals, scoring again in the 41st minute. Lewis followed with a 55th minute goal. Miles Robinson made it 6-0 in the 52nd with Ferreira scoring his second goal in the 62nd minute. Turner’s penalty save game in the 66th minute.

With the focus of this camp split between the two groups, the USMNT moves on the March friendlies. Meanwhile, the U-23s will be in Guadalajara trying to qualify for the summer Olympics.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Trinidad & Tobago

Date: January 31, 2021

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Exploria Stadium; Orlando, Fla.

Attendance: 3,503 (Limited Attendance)

Kickoff: 7:25 p.m. ET

Weather: 72 degrees; Clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 4 3 7

TRI 0 0 0

USA — Jonathan Lewis (Jesús Ferreira) 2nd minute

USA — Jesús Ferreira (Sam Vines) 9

USA — Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira) 22

USA — Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira) 41

USA — Miles Robinson (Aaron Long) 52

USA – Jonathan Lewis (Kellyn Acosta) 55

USA — Jesús Ferreira (Paul Arriola) 62

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Aaron Herrera (25-Tanner Tessmann, 78), 12-Miles Robinson, 3-Aaron Long (Capt.), 4-Sam Vines (21-George Bello, 64); 6-Jackson Yueill (15-Cristian Roldan, 64), 10-Kellyn Acosta, 17-Sebastian Lletget (8-Andrés Perea, 46); 7-Paul Arriola (11-Chris Mueller, 64), 9-Jesús Ferreira (19-Daryl Dike, 65), 14-Jonathan Lewis

Substitutes not used : 24-Matt Freese, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 16-Kyle Duncan, 20-Benji Michel, 22-Mauricio Pineda

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

TRI: 22-Adrian Foncette; 3-Federico Pena (10-Duane Muckette, 58), 4-Josiah Trimmingham (Capt.) (2-Justin Garcia, 64), 5-Leland Archer, 12-Jamal Jack (6-Noah Powder, 82); 16-Alvin Jones, 18-Ajani Fortune 15-Neveal Hackshaw, 56), 8-Andre Fortune (13-Michele Poon Angeron, 58); 11-Jabari Mitchell, 17-Sean Bonval (14-Matthew Wooling, 56), 7-Ryan Telfer

Substitutes not used: 1-Marvin Phillip, 9-Brent Sam, 19-Jesse Williams, 20-Hashim Arcia, 21-Gary Griffith III, 23-Jonathon Jimenez

Head coach: Terry Fenwick

Stats Summary: USA / TRI

Shots: 19 / 2

Shots on Goal: 12 / 1

Saves: 1 / 6

Corner Kicks: 3 /1

Fouls: 15 / 11

Offside: 6 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

TRI – Jabari Mitchell (Caution) 53rd minute

TRI — Matthew Wooling (Caution) 78

Officials:

Referee: Hector Said Martinez (HON)

Assistant Referee 1: Walter Lopez (HON)

Assistant Referee 2: Jesus Tabora (HON)

4th Official: Selvin Brown (HON)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com