El Salvador 0 – USA 0, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

The USMNT drew 0-0 with El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlan on Wednesday night. In front of a loud home crowd, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter mixed his Nations League and Gold Cup squads. That required immediate adjustments with Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen not traveling to El Salvador. The result was 90 minutes looking for a breakthrough that ultimately didn’t come. With both teams limited in their opportunities, the kind of breaks and mismatches that lead to goals were in short supply. El Salvador had the lead on corners five to three, but neither goalkeeper needed extraordinary saves to keep their team in the game.

Next on the USMNT schedule is a home game against Canada in Nashville on Sunday (8pm ET – FS1), the second of the three World Cup qualifiers during the September international window. Canada came back at home to draw 1-1 with Honduras at BMO Field. Alexander Lopez converted a 39th minute penalty to put Honduras up, but Cyle Larin split the points with a 65th minute goal. Panama and Costa Rica finished scoreless at Estadio Rommel Fernandez. Mexico got a late goal to beat Jamaica 2-1 at an empty Estadio Azteca. Alexis Vega scored for El Tri in the 50th. Jamaica equalized through Shamar Nicholson in the 65th, but it was Mexico’s Henry Martin coming up with an 89th minute winner.

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com