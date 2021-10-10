USMNT 2 – Jamaica 0, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

Once again, Ricardo Pepi was the difference for the USMNT in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. Pepi scored both goals in the 2-0 shutout of Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin. Pepi opened the scoring int he 49th minute and doubled the lead in the 62nd. He now has three goals from two appearances for the USMNT. Matt Turner kept the clean sheet. The USMNT is back in action on Sunday at Panama (6pm ET – Paramount+).

“It’s a great feeling.” Pepi told ESPN. “There’s no better feeling than winning here at home in front of those fans. It’s great. Just amazing.”

Feel free to watch this as many times as you need. It’s pure art. pic.twitter.com/vaBFBnuDXc — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 8, 2021

Elsewhere in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Honduras and Costa Rica drew 0-0 at Olimpico Metropolitano. Honduras took 24 shots to Costa Rica’s four, putting five of those on goal to Costa Rica’s one. Mexico and Canada drew 1-1 at Estadio Azteca. Jorge Sanchez scored for El Tri in the 21st and Jonathan Osorio equalized for Canada in the 42nd minute. El Salvador shutout Panama 1-0 at home on a 37th minute Enrico Hernandez goal.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Jamaica

Date: October 7, 2021

Competition: Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Venue: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Attendance: 20,500 (Sellout)

Kickoff: 7:45pm ET / 6:45pm local

Weather: 85 degrees, sunny

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 2 2

JAM 0 0 0

USA — Ricardo Pepi (Sergiño Dest) 49th minute

USA — Ricardo Pepi (Brenden Aaronson) 62

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest (22-Shaq Moore, 78), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 12-Miles Robinson, 5-Antonee Robinson; 4-Tyler Adams (Capt.) (23-Kellyn Acosta, 83), 6-Yunus Musah (14-Luca de la Torre, 78), 8-Weston McKennie; 7-Paul Arriola, 16-Ricardo Pepi (9-Gyasi Zardes, 68), 11-Brenden Aaronson (20-Tim Weah, 68)

Substitutes not used: 13- Zack Steffen, 21-George Bello, 18-Mark McKenzie, 15-Chris Richards, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 10-Cristian Roldan, 19-Matthew Hoppe

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

JAM: 1-Andre Blake (Capt.); 5-Alvas Powell (3-Javain Brown, 84), 19-Adrian Mariappa, 17-Damion Lowe, 20-Kemar Lawrence; 22-Devon Williams, 15-Je-Vaughn Watson, 9-Jamal Lowe (12-Junior Flemmings, 61), 21-Tyreek Magee (7-Kemar Roofe, 61), 10-Bobby Reid (14-Javon East, 71); 11-Shamar Nicholson

Substitutes not used: 23-Jeadine White, 13-Dillon Barnes, 2-Jamoi Topey, 8-Oniel Fisher, 18-Andre Gray

Head coach: Theodore Whitmore

Stats Summary: USA / JAM

Shots: 17 / 5

Shots on Goal: 7 / 1

Saves: 1 / 5

Corner Kicks: 8 / 2

Fouls: 12 / 8

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

JAM — Kemar Lawrence (Caution) 1st minute

JAM — Damion Lowe (Caution) 34

Officials:

Referee: Reon Radix (Grenada)

Assistant Referee 1: Keytzel Corrales (Nicaragua)

Assistant Referee 2: Iroots Appleton (Antigua and Barbuda)

4th Official: Tristley Bassue (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

Photo by John Todd – ISIPhotos.com