Jamaica 1 – USMNT 1, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

The United States took the lead early in the first-half, but Jamaica came up with the equalizer in a physical game in Kingston. Tim Weah put the USA up in the 11th minute with an assist from Ricardo Pepi. Jamaica responded through Michael Antonio, equalizing from distance in the 22nd minute.

“I saw Pepi,” Weah told CBS Sports. “I’m used to connecting with him, so we just connected on a 1, 2. Got in the box, and it was my opportunity to score. I shot, and fortunately for me the ball went in.”

Elsewhere in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Panama beat El Salvador 2-1 at home after trailing from the opening minute from a Jairo Hernandez goal. Cecilio Waterman equalized for Panama in the 50th and Freddy Condola scored two minutes later. Costa Rica beat Honduras 2-1 at home. Oscar Duarte put Costa Rica up in the 20th with Romell Quioto equalizing in the 35th. Gerson Torres scored for Costa Rica five minutes into stoppage time. Canada beat Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton in below freezing conditions. Cyle Larin scored two minutes into second-half stoppage time and doubled the lead in the 52nd. Mexico’s Hector Herrera pulled a goal back in the 90th minute.

It’s now Canada leading the Octagonal table with 16 points after eight games. The United States is a point behind in 2nd. Mexico drops to 3rd-place on goal difference, tied on 14 points with 4th-place Panama.

The United States is back in action for an out of window camp in December. They play Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson on December 18. Concacaf World Cup qualifying resumes in a unique Jan/Feb 2022 window with three games starting at home against El Salvador on January 27, at Canada on January 30, and concluding home to Honduras on February 2.

TIM WEAH STRIKES FIRST FOR THE @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3EO1ZaRz5s — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 16, 2021

— GAME REPORT —

Match: Jamaica vs. United States Men’s National Team

Date: November 16, 2021

Competition: Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Venue: Independence Park; Kingston, Jamaica

Attendance: 4,100

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: 82 degrees; partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 0 1

JAM 1 0 1

USA — Tim Weah (Ricardo Pepi) 11th minute

JAM — Michail Antonio (Devon Williams) 22

Lineups:

USA: 1-Zack Steffen; 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 15-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson; 4-Tyler Adams (Capt.), 6-Yunus Musah (23-Kellyn Acosta, 66), 16-Gianluca Busio; 20-Tim Weah (10-Christian Pulisic, 66), 9-Ricardo Pepi (19-Jesús Ferreira, 78), 11-Brenden Aaronson (7-Paul Arriola, 77)

Substitutes not used: 13-Matt Turner, 8-James Sands, 12-Joe Scally, 14-Cristian Roldan, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 18-Mark McKenzie, 21-Sam Vines, 22-Reggie Cannon

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

JAM: 1-Andre Blake (Capt.), 20-Kemar Lawrence (2-Gregory Leigh, 46), 17-Damion Lowe, 6-Liam Moore, 16-Javain Brown, 22-Devon Williams, 15-Je-Vaughn Watson (3-Anthony Grant, 68), 21-Lamar Walker (4-Ravel Morrison, 68), 10-Bobby Reid (12-Junior Flemmings, 68), 7-Leon Bailey (8-Oniel Fisher, 88), 18-Michail Antonio

Substitutes not used: 13-Dwayne Miller, 23-Jeadine White, 5-Alvas Powell, 9-Cory Burke, 11-Shamar Nicholson, 14-Javon East, 19-Adrian Mariappa

Head coach: Theodore Whitmore

Stats Summary: USA / JAM

Shots: 9 / 6

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Saves: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 5 / 5

Fouls: 8 / 12

Offside: 1 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

JAM — Je-Vaughn Watson (Caution) 8th minute

JAM — Javain Brown (Caution) 40

Officials:

Referee: Juan Calderon (CRC)

Assistant Referee 1: Juan Mora (CRC)

Assistant Referee 2: Juan Tipaz (GUA)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com