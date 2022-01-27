USMNT 1 – Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

The United States shutout Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in an out-of-window friendly in Carson, California. Playing a man up from a 40th minute red card to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Amar Begic in the 40th minute, Cole Bassett scored in the 89th minute. Bassett subbed on in the 78th minute in his first cap with the senior squad. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“It was a difficult game, it really was,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter told the FS1 studio crew. “Bosnia, very physical, very compact. When they went a man down, the 5-3-1 was very difficult to break down. I think, in the end it would have to be the perseverance of the group to keep going and get a late goal.”

US Soccer also announced on Saturday that Christian Pulisic is the 2021 Male Player of the Year and Ricardo Pepi is the Young Male Player of the Year. Pulisic is a three-time winner of the award.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Date: December 18, 2021

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, CA

Attendance: 11,044

Kickoff: 5:15pm PT (8:15pm ET)

Weather: 58 degrees, clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 1 1

BIH 0 0 0

USA – Cole Bassett 89th minute

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Brooks Lennon (19-Bryan Reynolds, 63), 3-Walker Zimmerman (Capt.), 4-Henry Kessler, 5-George Bello (18-Jonathan Gomez, 84); 6-Johnny Cardoso (8-Jackson Yueill, 63), 10-Cristian Roldan, 23-Kellyn Acosta; 7-Jesús Ferreira (21-Cade Cowell, 78), 16-Ricardo Pepi (9-Gyasi Zardes, 62), 13-Jordan Morris (11-Cole Bassett, 78)

Substitutes not used: 12-Gabriel Slonina, 14-Auston Trusty, 15-Caden Clark, 17-Justin Che, 20-Kobi Henry, 22-Taylor Booth

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

BIH: 1-Nikola Ćetković (12-Belmin Dizdarević, 46); 5-Hrvoje Barišić, 3-Numan Kurdić, 4-Ajdin Nukić (Capt.) (8-Mehmed Ćosić, 78), 6-Aleksandar Vojnović, 11-Sulejman Krpić (17-Selmir Pidro, 46), 2-Josip Ćorluka (14-Marijan Ćavar, 62), 15-Andrej Đokanović (7-Haris Ovčina, 83), 13-Amar Begić (Ejected, 40), 9-Jovo Lukić (10-Saša Maksimović, 83), 18-Igor Savić

Substitutes not used: 16-Vedran Vrhovac

Head coach: Ivaylo Petev

Stats Summary: USA / BIH

Shots: 10 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Saves: 3 / 1

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 10

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

BIH — Amar Begić (Ejected) 40th minute

USA — Walker Zimmerman (Caution) 68

USA — Jesus Ferreira (Caution) 70

Officials:

Referee: Keylor Herrera (CRC)

Assistant Referee 1: William Arrieta (CRC)

Assistant Referee 2: Carlos Fernandez (CRC)

4th Official: Randy Encarnacion (DOM)

Photo by John Todd – ISIPhotos.com