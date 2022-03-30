Costa Rica 2 – USMNT 0, Concacaf World Cup qualifying

The USMNT advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 2-0 loss at Costa Rica. The United States finished in 3rd-place in the Octagonal, tied on points with 4th-place Costa Rica. Juan Pablo Vargas put Costa Rica up in the 51st and Anthony Contreras doubled the lead in the 59th. Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas subbed out with an injury in the 79th with Esteban Alvarado sharing in the shutout.

“Definitely frustrating.” USMNT forward Christian Pulisic told CBS Sports. “I hate to lose. It was a good atmosphere here in the stadium. We lost concentration twice on set pieces and that’s how it goes. But obviously, we’re still proud that we’re going to the World Cup.”

Elsewhere in Concacaf, Panama beat Canada 1-0 at home on a 49th minute Gabriel Torres goal. Canada finished in 1st-place. Mexico finished 2nd following a 2-0 home win over El Salvador. Uriel Antuna scored in the 17th and Raul Jimenez converted a 43rd minute penalty. Jamaica beat Honduras 2-1 at home. Angel Tejada put Honduras up from the penalty spot int he 18th. Jamaica’s Leon Bailey converted a 39th minute penalty and Ravel Morrison scored in first-half stoppage time.

Photo by John Todd – ISIPhotos.com