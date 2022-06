USMNT 0 – Uruguay 0

The United States played out a scoreless draw with Uruguay in Kansas City on Sunday in a game available on national television on FOX. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter started Sean Johnson in goal, with the US defense coming up big shutting down Uruguay in the box. For a game with no goals, both teams pressed and created opportunities that on other days would likely have opened the scoring. The United States now shifts focus from friendlies to the Nations League. They open group play on Friday against Grenada at Q2 Stadium (10pm ET – ESPN+).

Zimmerman coming up HUGE! 💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o5d2QC7i1G — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Uruguay

Date: June 5, 2022

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kansas

Attendance: 19,569 (Sellout)

Kickoff: 4:05pm local (5:05pm ET)

Weather: 77 degrees; mostly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

URU 0 0 0

Lineups:

USA: 25-Sean Johnson; 2-DeAndre Yedlin (5-Antonee Robinson, 62), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 15-Aaron Long (12-Erik Palmer-Brown, 46), 29-Joe Scally; 4-Tyler Adams (capt.), 6-Yunus Musah (14-Luca de la Torre, 85), 8-Weston McKennie (7-Paul Arriola, 46); 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 46), 9-Jesús Ferreira (19-Haji Wright, 61), 10-Christian Pulisic

Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 13-Jordan Morris, 17-Malik Tillman, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22-Reggie Cannon, 23-Kellyn Acosta

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

URU: 1-Fernando Muslera; 2-Jose Giménez (19-Sebastian Coates, 35), 3-Diego Godín (capt.) (16-Mathias Olivera, 46), 22-Martin Cáceres; 4-Guillermo Varela (8-Facundo Pellistri, 68), 6-Manuel Ugarte (15-Federico Valverde, 61), 20-Mauro Arambarri (5-Matias Vecino, 60), 10-Fernando Gorriarán (9-Diego Rossi, 67), 17-Matias Viña; 18-Maxi Gómez (21-Edinson Cavani, 61), 11-Darwin Nuñez

Substitutes not used: 12-Sergio Rochet, 23-Sebastian Sosa, 7-Nicolas de la Cruz, 13-Damián Suárez, 14-Lucas Torreira

Head coach: Diego Alonso

Stats Summary: USA / URU

Shots: 9 / 12

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Fouls: 12 / 15

Offside: 0 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

URU – Federico Valverde (caution) 82nd minute

Officials:

Referee: Adonai Escobedo (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Jose Martinez (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Karen Diaz (MEX)

4th Official: Oscar Macias (MEX)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com