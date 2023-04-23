23 players called into April 2023 USMNT camp

With the USMNT playing an out of window friendly against Mexico on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona (10pm ET – TBS), USMNT coach Anthony Hudson has called in 23 players. “We are delighted with the group we have put together. Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals it’s a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about and are ready to compete in the Allstate Continental Clasico,” Hudson said in the press statement announcing the roster. “It’s another chance to build on the progress we have made in the last four years and prepare for the defense of our two Concacaf titles this summer.”

April 2023 USMNT roster

GK: Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)

DEF: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MID: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juarez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FOR: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com