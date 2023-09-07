USMNT 6 – Trinidad and Tobago 0, 2023 Gold Cup group A

The United States won group A at the 2023 Gold Cup, shutting out Trinidad And Tobago 5-0. Jesus Ferreira scored in the 14th, 38th, and converted a penalty three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Cade Cowell made it 4-0 USA in the 65th, Gianluca Busio scored in the 79th, and Brandon Vazquez finished off the scoring five minutes into stoppage time. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

In the other group A game, Jamaica finished in 2nd-place with a 5-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. An own-goal put Jamaica up in the 30th with Jon Russell doubling the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Di’Shon Bernard adding a goal in the 49th. Daniel Johnson scored for Jamaica in the 72nd and Cory Burke finished off the goals in the 74th minute.

“I think for us, it’s about, when we talk about getting better, it’s that we have a clear identity of how we want to play and then it’s a process of how do we get there,” USMNT interim coach BJ Callaghan told FOX. “And we only had three days of training before the Jamaica game, and I feel like for us it’s about building those connections and just getting in sync with one another. And then the game like tonight brings that out, where they’re all sort of moving and working together and we know it’s about the collective and at the end of the day we were able to have a big collective performance.”

— GAME REPORT —

Match: US Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Date: July 2, 2023

Competition: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup; Group A

Venue: Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.

Attendance: 40,243

Kickoff: 7pm ET

Weather: 90 degrees; partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 3 3 6

TRI 0 0 0

USA – Jesús Ferreira (DeJuan Jones) 14th minute

USA – Jesús Ferreira 38

USA – Jesús Ferreira (penalty kick) 45+3

USA – Cade Cowell 65

USA – Gianluca Busio (Julian Gressel) 79

USA – Brandon Vazquez (Cade Cowell) 90+4

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner (capt.); 5-Bryan Reynolds (2-DeAndre Yedlin, 77), 12-Miles Robinson (4-Matt Miazga, 46), 20-Jalen Neal, 15-DeJuan Jones; 6-Gianluca Busio, 8-James Sands, 14-Djordje Mihailovic (19-Brandon Vazquez, 70); 17-Alex Zendejas (11-Cade Cowell, 61), 9-Jesús Ferreira, 10-Cristian Roldan (22-Julian Gressel, 61)

Substitutes not used: 18-Sean Johnson, 23-Gabriel Slonina, 3-Aaron Long, 7-Alan Soñora, 13-Jordan Morris, 21-John Tolkin

Head Coach: B.J. Callaghan

TRI: 1-Marvin Phillip; 16-Alvin Jones, 5-Leland Archer, 4-Sheldon Bateau, 18-Triston Hodge (9-Kadeem Corbin, 65); 11-Levi Garcia, 6-Luke Singh (14-Shannon Gomez, 46), 15-Neveal Hackshaw, 3-Joevin Jones (17-Andre Rampersad, 46); 10-Kevin Molino (capt.) (13-Real Gill, 46), 19-Malcolm Shaw (20-Kaile Auvray, 70)

Substitutes not used: 21-Nicklas Frenderup, 22-Denzil Smith, 2-Aubrey David, 7-Ryan Telfer, 8-Ajani Fortune, 12-Kareem Moses, 23-Molik Khan

Head Coach: Angus Eve

Stats Summary: USA / TRI

Shots: 23 / 9

Shots on Goal: 8 / 3

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 4

Fouls: 11 / 7

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

TRI – Kevin Molino (caution) 39th minute

USA – Jalen Neal (caution) 53

Officials:

Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)

AR1: Luis Ventura (GUA)

AR2: Humberto Panjoj (GUA)

4th Official: Randy Encarnacion (DOM)

VAR: Benjamin Pineda (CRC)

Assistant VAR: Ricardo Montero (CRC)

Photo by Concacaf.com