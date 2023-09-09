KRC Genk trails in Europa League qualifying, goal for Mihailovic in Europa Conference League qualifying

Friday’s soccer news starts with the first-leg of Europa League third round qualifying, where Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at Olympiacos to a 1st minute goal. The series concludes at KRC Genk on August 17.

Moving to the Main Path of the third round of qualifying in the Europa Conference League first-legs, Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 68th minute of AZ’s 1-0 win at FC Santa Coloma, scoring the goal in the 74th. All second-legs involving USMNT players are scheduled for August 17. Kenny Saief’s Neftchi lost 3-1 at Besiktas. After falling behind 3-0 to goals scored in the 14th, 23rd, and 62nd minutes, Neftchi’s Keelan Lebon scored in the 79th. Saief saw yellow in the 76th minute.

Sam Rogers was on the bench for Rosenborg’s 2-1 home win over Hearts. Emil Frederiksen scored for Rosenborg in the 14th and Jayden Nelson doubled the lead a minute into first-half stoppage time. Hearts pulled a goal back in the 78th. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 5-1 home win over KA. Jorne Spileers opened the scoring for Cub Brugge in the 10th, Hans Vanaken doubled the lead in the 40th, Andreas Olsen scored in the 41st, and an Igor Thomas penalty made it 4-0 in the 45th minute. KA scored in the 60th.

Picking up a Wednesday result from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first-legs, Erik Palmer-Brown was on the bench for Panathinaikos’s 1-0 home win over Marseille. Playing a man up from the 65th, Bernard scored the Panathinaikos goal in the 83rd. Panathinaikos is at Marseille on August 15.

Also in the soccer news, Malik Tillman completed his loan move from Bayern Munich to PSV. “We were looking for a player who has goal scoring prowess and is comfortable on the ball in small spaces,” PSV director of football Earnie Stewart said in the press release. “Malik was a high priority on our scouting list. He is used to playing at a high level so we are confident he will adapt to Dutch football quickly.”

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the World Cup on FOX: Australia vs France at 3am and England vs Colombia at 6:30am.

Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Rodez vs St Etienne at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Reims at 11am and PSG vs Lorient at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Sociedad vs Girona at 11am and Las Palmas vs Mallorca at 1:30pm. ABC has Athletic vs Real Madrid at 3:30pm. Premier League on NBC: Newcastle vs Aston Villa at 12:30pm.

Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Xelaju vs Xinabajul at 11am. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Sport vs ADT at 2pm.

Premiership on CBS Sports: Aberdeen vs Celtic at 7pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Brest vs Lens at 7am, Clermont vs Monaco at 9am, Rennes vs Metz at 11am, and Strasbourg vs Lyon at 2:45pm. Primera Liga on GolTV: Rio Aves vs Chaves at 10:30am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Osasuna at 11am, Villarreal vs Real Betis at 1:30pm, and Getafe vs Barcelona at 3:30pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Independiente del Valle vs Cumbaya at 2pm, Emelec vs Orense at 4:30pm, and Aucas vs LDU Quito at 7pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Motagua vs Marathon at 7pm.

Monday has the Pro League on FS2: Al Raed vs Al Ittihad at 11am and Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Cadiz vs Alaves at 1:30pm and Atletico Madrid vs Granada at 3:30pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Moreirense vs Porto at 1:45pm and Boavista vs Benfica at 3:45pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fatih Karagumruk vs Besiktas at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Manchester United vs Wolverhampton at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Jason Allen – ISIPhotos.com