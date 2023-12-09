USMNT 3 – Uzbekistan 0, international friendly

The USMNT opened the September 2023 international window with a 3-0 shutout of Uzbekistan at CityPark in St Louis. The USMNT took the lead in the 4th minute from a Tim Weah goal. Ricardo Pepi doubled the lead a minute into stoppage time and Christian Pulisic converted a penalty five minutes into stoppage time. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the clean sheet with three saves. The USMNT finishes the September window against Oman in St Paul on Tuesday (8;30pm ET – TNT).

— GAME REPORT —

Match: USMNT vs Uzbekistan

Date: September 9, 2023

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: CITYPARK; St. Louis, Mo.

Attendance: 15,569

Kickoff: 5:37pm ET (4:37pm local)

Weather: 80 degrees; mostly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 2 3

UZB 0 0 0

USA – Tim Weah (Weston McKennie) 4th minute

USA – Ricardo Pepi (Brenden Aaronson) 90+1

USA – Christian Pulisic (Penalty Kick) 90+5

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest, 4-Chris Richards (3-Mark McKenzie, 64), 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson (23-Kristoffer Lund, 81); 8-Weston McKennie (17-Malik Tillman, 81), 14-Luca de la Torre (16-Tanner Tessmann, 35), 6-Yunus Musah; 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 64), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 46), 10-Christian Pulisic

Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 7-Cade Cowell, 12-Miles Robinson, 15-Benja Cremaschi, 19-Joe Scally, 22-Kevin Paredes

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

UZB: 1-Utkir Yusupov; 23-Khusniddin Aliqulov, 15-Umarbek Eshmurodov, 5-Rustam Ashurmatov (6-Aziz Ganiev, 68); 3-Khojakbar Alijonov, 9-Odiljon Xamrobekov, 7-Otabek Shukurov (8-Jamshid Iskanderov, 82), 4-Farrux Sayfiev (19-Aziz Turgunboev, 68); 11-Oston Urunov (13-Sherzod Nasrullaev, 68), 10-Jaloliddin Masharipov (21-Abror Ismoilov, 86); 14-Eldor Shomurodov (Capt.) (17-Bobir Abdikholikov, 82)

Substitutes not used:12-Umidjon Ergashev, 16-Botirali Ergashev, 2-Shahzod Azmiddinov, 18-Abdulla Abdullaev, 20-Akmal Mozgovoy, 22-Dilshod Saitov

Head coach: Srečko Katanec

Stats Summary: USA / UZB

Shots: 13 / 15

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 3

Fouls: 10 / 11

Offside: 2 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Chris Richards (caution) 49th minute

UZB – Khojakbar Alijonov (caution) 63

Officials:

Referee: Nelson Salgado (HON)

Assistant Referee 1: Limanuel Sola (PUR)

Assistant Referee 2: Jairo Morales (PUR)

4th Official: Melvin Matamoros (HON)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com