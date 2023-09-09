USMNT players in the Champions League group stage, Europa League and Europa Conference League results

Friday’s soccer news starts with the Europa League play-off round where George Bello was on the bench for LASK’s 1-1 draw at Zrinjski, advancing 3-2 on aggregate. LASK fell behind on the night to a 38th minute penalty, with Brando Jovicic equalizing in the 52nd. Bello’s LASK and Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos are the two teams with USMNT players in the group stage of the 2023-24 Europa League.

In Europa Conference League qualifying, Paxten Aaronson subbed out in the 83rd minute and Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 2-0 home win over Levski Sofia, advancing 3-1 on aggregate. Jessic Ngankam scored for Eintracht and Ellyes Skhiri doubled the lead in the 86th minute.

“We’re relieved because we know what the place in the group stage means for the club and the fans,” Eintracht coach Dino Toppmoller said. “When you experience this atmosphere, it just gives you goosebumps. We’re glad we could take this step together.”

Djordje Mihailovic’s AZ drew 3-3 at SK Brann, drawing 4-4 on aggregate with AZ advancing 6-5 on penalties. Mihailovic subbed on in the 112th minute. Mayckel Lahdo put AZ up on the night in the 12th and Sven Mijnans doubled the lead in the 29th. Brann pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time, but Ruben Van Bommel made it 3-1 on the night in the 50th. Brann pulled a goal back in the 66th and equalized in the 82nd, with Felix Myhre seeing red in the 120th minute. Brann failed to convert in the 6th round of penalties with AZ going six for six from the spot. Mihailovic converted in the 5th round.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at Adana Demirspor on the night, drawing 2-2 on aggregate and advancing 5-4 on penalties. Adana Demirspor scored nine minutes into first-half stoppage time, with the score holding through extra time. Adana Demirspor failed to convert in the 3rd round of penalties while Genk went five for five. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 2-2 home draw with Osasuna, advancing 4-3 on aggregate. Osasuna took a 2-0 lead on the night from goals in the 27th and 53rd. Thiago pulled a goal back for Club Brugge in the 73rd and Andreas Olsen scored in the 76th minute.

UEFA conducted the Champions League group stage draw, with Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman’s PSV joining Sevilla, Arsenal, and Lens in group B. Brenden Aaronson’s Union Berlin is in group C with Napoli, Real Madrid, and Braga. For those keeping score at home, Jordan Pefok is now with Borussia Monchengladbach on loan. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic is in group E with Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio. Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund is in group F along with Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan, PSG, and Newcastle United. Zack Steffen’s Manchester City is in group G, and Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp is in group H with Barcelona, Porto, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Sheffield United vs Everton at 7:30am and Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest at 10am. NBC has Brighton vs Newcastle at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Sociedad vs Granada at 8am, Real Madrid v Getafe at 10:15 am, Alaves vs Valencia at 12:30pm, and Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Bordeaux vs Auxerre at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Brest vs Rennes at 11am and Monaco vs Lens at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Farense at 1pm and Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 3:30pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hazm vs Al Nassr at 2pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Emelec vs Aucas at 7pm. Liga MX on Fox Soccer Plus: Santos Laguna vs UNAM Pumas at 9pm. Univision has Tigres vs Queretaro at 9pm and Cruz Azul vs Club America at 11pm.

Sunday has the Premiership on CBS Sports: Rangers vs Celtic at 7am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Toulouse vs Clermont at 7am, Lille vs Montpellier at 9am, Nice vs Strasbourg at 11am, and Lyon vs PSG at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Las Palmas at 8am, Mallorca vs Athletic at 10:15am, Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla at 12:30pm, and Osasuna vs Barcelona at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Aston Villa at 9am. NBC has Arsenal vs Manchester United at 11:30am. Serie A on CBS Sports: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina at 12:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Cremonense vs Sampdoria at 12:30pm and Cittadella vs Venezia at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Porto vs Arouca at 1pm and Braga vs Sporting at 3:30pm.

Liga MX on Telemundo: Chivas vs Monterrey at 7pm. TUDN has San Luis vs Atlas at 10pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Cumbaya vs Barcelona at 7pm. MLS on FS1: Philadelphia vs New York Red Bulls at 7:30pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Xelaju vs Malacateco at 10pm.

Monday has Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: LDU Quito vs Guayaquil City at 8pm. All Times Eastern

