Draw for Celtic and win for Dortmund in the Champions League

Staying with the Champions League for Thursday’s soccer news, Celtic drew 2-2 at home with Atletico Madrid in group E. Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic up in the 4th with Atletico equalizing in the 25th. Celtic retook the lead in the 28th from a Luis Palma goal, but Atletico leveled the score in the 53rd. Atletico saw red in the 82nd. Carter-Vickers saw yellow in the 30th minute.

“We scored two brilliant goals and we were playing against a top side so we expect them to have a spell, of course, in the second-half, but the players kept fighting and they kept working,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It’s a tempo that we’re not used to, so probably after 65-70 minutes that little bit of fatigue started to creep in, but the players that focus and mentality and they kept going, and it was at least worthy of a point. But I was very pleased with the performance.”

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 79th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win at Newcastle in group F. Felix Nmecha scored in the 45th and Gregor Kobel kept the clean sheet with three saves. “We had a fantastic first-half, when we deserved the win,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told DAZN. “In the second, we defended it.”

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan lost 3-0 at PSG in group F. Musah subbed out in the 77th minute. PSG scored in the 32nd, 53rd, and 89th minutes. “They scored and we didn’t,” Musah said. For the first goal, we lacked a little attention, and against these teams you get punished.”

Sam Vines isn’t available for Royal Antwerp who lost 4-1 at home to Porto in group H. Alhassan Yusuf scored for Antwerp in the 37th. Porto equalized in the 46th and added goals in the 54th, 69th, and 84th minutes.

Moving to the Championship, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 89th minute of Preston North End’s 2-2 home draw with Southampton. Trailing from the 33rd, PNE’s Milutin Osmajic equalized in the 52nd and Brad Potts scored in the 55th. An own-goal leveled the score six minutes into stoppage time.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 65th minute of Coventry City’s 2-0 loss at Rotherham to goals in the 51st and three minutes into stoppage time. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 76th minute of Stoke City’s 1-0 home win over Leeds United. An 80th minute own-goal was the difference, with Stoke goalkeeper Mark Travers keeping the clean sheet with three saves.

“We should have taken it away from them and that’s the disappointment and I do talk about process, but that’s not that process, that was just a poor game,” Coventry City manager Mark Robins said. “It’s a really disappointing game and from a position where we could have taken six points, we’ve taken none. The performance tonight wasn’t good enough and we have to we have to be better than that. We will be better than that.”

The 2023 MLS playoffs opened with 8th vs 9th in both conferences, starting with the New York Red Bulls beating Charlotte 5-2 at home. New York’s Elias Manoel opened the scoring in the 10th, John Tolkin doubled the lead in the 26th, and Manoel scored again in the 37th minute. Kerin Vargas pulled a goal back for Charlotte in the 49th but New York’s Tom Barlow made it 4-1 in the 56th. Patrick Agyemang scored for Charlotte in the 64th but Maonel finished off his hat trick in the 78th minute. The Red Bulls advance to play Eastern Conference winners FC Cincinnati in the best-of-three round one.

In the West, the Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose game finished 0-0 after extra time and went to penalties. San Jose failed to convert in the 1st and 2nd rounds and Sporting KC failed to convert in round two, with Sporting advancing 4-2. They will play St Louis in the Western Conference round one.

“I think we’re a little bit different than other teams is we’ve been under maybe a little bit more pressure than other teams because our games have been so important for the last month,” Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia said. “We’ve had some failures, we’ve had some success. So I hope that now that we’re in a place where every game is a must-win and we’ve already kind of been through those battle-test type games, that it gives us the confidence to play the way we want to play. We played really well. I understand we didn’t score, but we were on them for 80% of the game really positively. We have got to do that again in St. Louis because St. Louis is going to raise the level a little bit, so we have got to raise ours as well.”

USMNT U-17 World Cup Roster

GK: Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; 7/0; Castle Pines, Colo.), Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; 1/0; Ft. Myers, Fla.), Duran Ferree (San Diego Loyal SC; 4/0; San Diego, Calif.)



DEF: Noahkai Banks (Augsburg/GER; 3/0; Dietmannsried, Germany), Tyler Hall (Inter Miami CF; 14/0; Miramar, Fla.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; 11/1; Reston, Va.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; 16/0; Fox Island, Wash.), Tahir Reid-Brown (Orlando City SC; 0/0; Orlando, Florida), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0; Pleasant Hill, Calif.)



MID: Matthew Corcoran (Birmingham Legion FC; 1/0; Dallas Texas), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; 9/4; Columbus, Ohio), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; 18/6; San Francisco, Calif.), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; 3/0; Unionville, Conn.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; 1/0; Weston, Fla.), Paulo Rudisill (Unattached; 18/2; Irvine, Calif.), Pedro Soma (UE Cornella/ESP; 16/1; Coconut Creek, Fla.)



FOR: Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; 4/2; High Point, N.C.), Micah Burton (Austin FC; 17/5; Mounds View, Minn.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; 10/8; Warrington, England), Bryce Jamison (Orange County SC; 4/0; Lake Forest, Calif.), David Vasquez (Philadelphia Union; 13/0; Los Angeles, Calif.)

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hilal vs Al Ahli at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Celta Vigo at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Crystal Palace vs Spurs at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Clermont vs Nice at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Arouca vs Moreirense at 3:15pm.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Libertad vs Gualaceo at 8pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs UNAM Pumas at 9pm and Mazatlan vs Queretaro at 11pm ET.

Photo by Neil Hanna – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com