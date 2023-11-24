24 players called into November 2023 USMNT camp

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter named his 24-player roster for the November Nations League games at home to Trinidad and Tobago on November 16 and at Trinidad and Tobago on November 20. The winner of the quarterfinal series advances to March’s semifinals.

“The objective ahead of us is clear. We want to compete for our third Nations League title and the chance to play in Copa America, and it’s going to take focus and determination to get past Trinidad and Tobago,” Berhalter said in a press statement. “We have had a core group together for the last two windows in preparation for this opportunity, and we want to finish the year on a strong note and position ourselves to compete in two important competitions next year.”

November 2023 USMNT roster

GK: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9/0), Gaga Slonina (KAS Eupen/BEL; 1/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 35/0)

DEF: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 14/0), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 30/2), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 3/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 53/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 14/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 37/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 27/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 7/0)

MID: Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; 1/0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 9/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 19/0), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 1/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 48/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 31/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 22/6), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 6/0)

FOR: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 36/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 6/3), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 2/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 20/9), Alex Zendejas (Club America/MEX; 7/1)

