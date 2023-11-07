AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund win in group F

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in group F of the Champions League. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 84th and Christian Pulisic followed two minutes into stoppage time of AC Milan’s 2-1 home win over PSG. Trailing from the 9th minute, Milan’s Rafael Leao equalized in the 12th and Olivier Giroud scored in the 50th. Musah saw yellow in the 66th minute.

“It was a surprise how loud it was,” Musah said. “I started to smile, because it was great for us obviously, and for Paris St Germain it made them a little uncomfortable. (The crowd) really helped us this evening.”

Also from group F, Gio Reyna was on the bench for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 home win over Newcastle United. Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 26th and Julian Brandt doubled the lead in the 79th minute. Dortmund leads group F with seven points after four games. PSG is in 2nd-place with six points, AC Milan is 3rd on five points, and Newcastle United has four points.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ Celtic lost 6-0 at Atletico Madrid in group E. Down a goal from the 6th minute, Celtic’s Daizen Maeda saw red in the 23rd. Atletico added goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time and the 60th, 66th, 76th, and 84th minutes. Celtic is in 4th-place in group E with one point, five points behind 3rd-place Feyenoord.

Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Royal Antwerp’s 2-0 loss at Porto in group H. Falling behind to a 32nd minute penalty, Antwerp’s Jurgen Ekkelenkamp saw red in the 52nd. Porto doubled their lead a minute into stoppage time. Royal Antwerp is in 4th-place in group H with no points, six points behind 3rd-place Shakhtar Donetsk.

Moving to the MLS playoffs, Atlanta won game two of its series with Columbus 4-2 at home. Georgios Giakoumakis put United up in the 38th with Cucho Hernandez equalizing for Columbus in the 45th. Xande Silva returned the Atlanta lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Atlanta’s Edwin Mosquera scored in the 83rd and Thiago Almada extended the lead in the 88th. The Crew’s Maxi Arfsten scored five minutes into stoppage time.

“I think we got some momentum after scoring four goals on them, so hopefully we can continue that, continue to grow and if we do that, we will win,” Atlanta defender Miles Robinson said.

In the other playoff game, Orlando City advanced with a 1-0 win at Nashville in game two of their series. Ivan Angulo scored in the 6th minute and Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese kept the clean sheet with four saves.

THURSDAY'S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN: Ajax vs Brighton at 12:45pm. UniMas has West Ham vs Olympiakos at 3pm ET.

